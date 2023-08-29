Cupshe Partners with Savannah LaBrant for Exclusive Mommy and Me Holiday Collection

The Cupshe x Savannah LaBrant collection will be available exclusively on Cupshe.com

starting September 5th, with early access beginning September 4th and early access sign up

beginning September 1st.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe has announced its latest partnership with family vlogger, influencer and mom of three, Savannah LaBrant. Renowned for her viral family focused content, Savannah boasts over 50 million followers and has acquired billions of views across her YouTube channel, Instagram and TikTok. Available for early access starting September 4th, the Cupshe x Savannah LaBrant collection features women and children's styles perfect for the holiday season.

Inspired by the heartfelt connection shared between Savannah and her family, the Cupshe x Savannah LaBrant collaboration embodies family togetherness and heartwarming moments. The 22-piece collection includes a selection of mommy and me matching sweaters available in women's sizes XS - XL and children's sizes 8 - 14, along with women's cardigans, bottoms and dresses.

"I am so excited for my collaboration with Cupshe," says Savannah. "It has been an absolute joy to bring this fall sweater clothing line to life, and I'm thrilled to see everyone embracing these beautiful pieces. As we enter the cozy season of fall, these stylish and comfortable sweaters are the perfect staple pieces."

"This collaboration celebrates tender moments, weaving together family, love, and fashion in a way that mirrors the essence of Savannah's everyday life," says Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director of Cupshe.

Ranging between $19.99-$37.99 USD, the Cupshe x Savannah collection ships globally and will be available to shop on September 5th, with early access starting September 4th and early access sign up beginning September 1st on cupshe.com . Campaign images and the line sheet are available HERE .

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jojo Fletcher, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jamie Chung, Brandi Cyrus and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com .

