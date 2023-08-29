Patriot Growth Insurance Services Expands Footprint in California with CoreMark Insurance Services

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services LLC, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is excited to announce it has partnered with CoreMark Insurance Services. This partnership expands Patriot's ever-growing footprint in California. Patriot has more than 15 partner agencies in California offering risk management, property and casualty, and employee benefits insurance solutions.

Founded in 2014 in Sacramento, CoreMark is led by Dan Bertrand, Sean Tsui and Mat Nabity. Guided by their core principles of excellence, trust and value, they are one of California's fastest-growing insurance agencies. CoreMark is a full-service agency providing workers' compensation, general liability, property, inland marine, auto, umbrella/excess, surety/bonds, group health, group voluntary benefits and personal insurance.

"As founding partners, we chose to join Patriot to provide our clients with even more access to national insurance programs and resources," said Dan Bertrand, CEO of CoreMark. "It allows us to continue our aggressive growth journey while collaborating with other like-minded, entrepreneurial partner agencies to provide our clients and employees with more solutions and support. We know we made the right decision in joining Patriot."

CoreMark's growth has come from developing several niche insurance programs and services and having a customized wellness program that aligns with its commitment to creating a culture of caring. Focusing on physical and mental health and the well-being of their employees, CoreMark provides an on-site personal trainer to keep their team motivated and healthy. They attribute their industry-leading employee retention to the culture they've created with innovative and creative benefits. Retaining top-notch employees is essential to maintaining client continuity, leading to unsurpassed client retention.

"I couldn't be happier to welcome the entire CoreMark team to Patriot," said Matt Gardner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Patriot. "We continue to expand in the California marketplace, and CoreMark is a perfect fit to help us drive better solutions for clients throughout the region. Our core values are aligned perfectly, and we are excited to support them on their entrepreneurial growth journey."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,700 employees operating in 132 locations across 26 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

