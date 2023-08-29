Subway® Rises Above the Rest with a Flying Footlong

-- Capping off its biggest Refresh yet, Subway is serving up new Deli Heroes and breathtaking views with a Subway restaurant in the sky --

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway unveils the Subway in the Sky: a new dining experience onboard a blimp and a thrilling capstone to its latest Eat Fresh® Refresh launch. Taking to the skies on September 1, America can experience the heights Subway has reached since it began its transformation journey in 2021.

Subway in the Sky will take to the skies on September 1, allowing guests to experience the heights Subway has reached since it began its transformation journey in 2021. (PRNewswire)

The vessel embodies The Beast, one of the new Deli Hero subs introduced in July that boasts a half pound of its new freshly sliced meat. Underneath the nearly 180-foot-long footlong, Subway transformed the gondola into a floating restaurant that accommodates up to six sandwich lovers per trip.

The Subway in the Sky will stop in cities across the U.S. as it soars through the sky in September, including Kansas City, Atlanta, Orlando and Miami.* Up to 40 Subway fans per day will enjoy a sandwich 'flight' of all four Deli Hero subs on board the blimp as they float 1,000 feet above the ground. To reserve a seat on the Subway in the Sky and to view detailed flight information, people can visit Register.SubwayInTheSky.com.

More Fun for Everyone

In addition to the Subway in the Sky rides, Subway is giving fans a chance go to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas with a Subway in the Sky online game by visiting SubwayInTheSky.com or scanning a QR code in their local Subway restaurant.** People can take a daily spin on the blimp-themed slot machine that enters them in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Super Bowl trip and unlocks a chance at special discounts on Deli Hero subs, like $5.99 footlongs or 15% off.

The Subway in the Sky reinforces a summer of exciting changes at all U.S. restaurants following the debut of freshly sliced meats and Deli Hero subs, a major expansion and new category in its Subway Series menu. Alongside 10 straight quarters of positive sales and international growth, the sky is no longer the limit for Subway.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

*Flight dates and time subject to change due to weather or other atmospheric conditions.

For more Subway News visit: Newsroom (subway.com)

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM ET on 9/7/23 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 9/30/23. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ years of age. For Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit https://SubwayInTheSky.com/en-us/Rules. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd., 325 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461.

An entrant cannot participate solely by scanning the QR code.

The NFL Entities shall have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this sweepstakes in any way.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2023 Subway IP LLC

(PRNewsFoto/SUBWAY Restaurants) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subway Restaurants