Farmers Insurance® Ready to Assist Customers Impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Idalia makes landfall, Farmers Insurance® has mobilized its Catastrophe Response Team to assist impacted customers.

Farmers® urges those in or near the path of the hurricane to listen closely to the National Weather Service, heed the warnings of local authorities in their area and follow mandatory evacuation orders.

Customers in the area who have damage from the storm can file a claim by:

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com or follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, on Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

