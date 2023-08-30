South Korea's Taejae University Admits First Class of Future Leaders Ahead of Official University Opening in September

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taejae University, Korea's first 4-year accredited university focused on nurturing future leaders, held an entrance ceremony for its first cohort of new students today in advance of the university's official opening in September. Only 32 students were admitted to the inaugural class, following a rigorous selection process to identify talented students with high potential to become thoughtful and innovative leaders.

Taejae University was founded with the express purpose of cultivating its students into the 1% of global leaders, capable of leading with empathy and critical thinking skills. To achieve this, the university has developed an innovative curriculum focused on fostering international cooperation between the East and West, with the use of a single language of instruction – English – and with a strong focus on the use of advanced digital tools and an educational program based on Environmental, Social, and Governance.

This innovative educational approach has already garnered significant attention from leading figures from the global education sector. Tony F. Chan, president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, addressed students directly in a video message at the entrance ceremony, speaking supportively of the university's direction. "Taejae University's vital vision is to nurture future leaders, and each one of you holds extraordinary promise to contribute in your own unique way to the betterment of humanity," he said, adding that "The university I lead also looks to the future, searching for answers to humanity's greatest questions and challenges. In this way, I believe our schools share both an innovative educational approach, and a deep desire to serve humanity and our planet."

June E Huh, winner of the prestigious Fields Medal and professor of mathematics at Princeton University, also addressed students in a recorded message, advising them to "embrace uncertainty and stay present and open."

The entrance ceremony even received a variety of messages from high level global leaders, including former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon, Lee Ju-Ho, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of South Korea, and Chey Tae-Won Chairman and CEO of SK Inc. In his video, Chey said the eyes of the world would be on Taejae University's first class, expressing his hopes and expectations for them to grow into global leaders of exceptional talent and capability.

Ban Ki-Moon spoke about Taejae University's leadership role. "Taejae University is a pioneer, a builder, and the presenter of a new paradigm in higher education for the 21st century marking a milestone on the long road to true higher education," he said, adding "I'm confident that Taejae graduates will be future global leaders who contribute to the building of a greater society."

Lee Ju-Ho talked about Korea's high hopes for Taejae University and its first class of students. "Society as a whole holds high expectations for you, recognizing your value as invaluable assets to propel Korea forward," he said, adding "we anticipate that you will amass knowledge, embrace diverse experiences, and develop into exceptional talent."

Taejae University President Yeom Jae-ho also addressed the students by looking ahead to their bright future. "Where will you stand in four years' time?" he asked them directly. "We are beginning something entirely new, and together I believe we will make a huge difference."

During their four years at Taejae University, students are expected to reside for periods of time with students from diverse backgrounds at residential campuses in Seoul, Tokyo, New York, Hong Kong, and Moscow, as part of the school's Global Engagement Program. The goal is to immerse students into the local milieu while helping them develop global, field-oriented theoretical knowledge and practical problem-solving skills. Additionally, all classes are conducted in English and held online with 20 or fewer students. The program is designed to be highly interactive and discussion based.

To date, the university has received hundreds of applications from graduates of prestigious universities around the world, including Harvard, Stanford, Yale, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, Columbia, Oxford, and Cambridge, to become professors at Taejae University. In addition to full-time professors, there are many adjunct professors with masters-level degrees coming from both academic and industry backgrounds. The university continues to invite distinguished faculty members to join in fostering future innovative talent.

