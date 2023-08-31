CLOUD 10 STUDIOS USES DATA TO VISUALIZE THE EFFECTS OF ENVIRONMENTAL CHANGE

DALLAS and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud 10 Studios leverages real-time technology and top-tier artists to visualize real-world data for real-world impact. Cloud 10 Founder and CEO Tracey Dispensa shares, "Real-time visualization is incredibly powerful for scientists, developers, and regulators to communicate with stakeholders and our team specializes in telling the data story accurately and in a meaningful way to motivate action."

Tobin Jones, Creative Director and VFX Supervisor, shares behind the scenes images from a recent storm surge visualization produced for USGS and NPS. (PRNewswire)

Cloud 10 Studios specializes in helping those who understand data more effectively communicate with those who aren't. For example, the development of offshore energy or anything that touches a seafloor requires environmental assessment, permitting, and stakeholder outreach. Permitting and stakeholder buy-off can be a long, costly processes that visualization can aid in by communicating the data more effectively. Describing the process, Creative Director, Tobin Jones says, "Many stakeholders can't visualize the data easily and don't see it three dimensionally. We can simulate the data to such accuracy that it instantly changes the conversation."

Recently, Cloud 10 Studios created an architectural visualization for ICON Technologies, which develops advanced construction techniques using 3D printing robotics, software, and advanced materials. "The visualization had to be precise, and we were able to get it within a millimeter accuracy for a neighborhood of more than a hundred unique homes," shares Creative Director, Tobin Jones.

Cloud 10 Studios recently partnered with USGS (United States Geological Survey) and NPS (National Park Services) to create a digital twin of North Carolina's Ocracoke Island to accurately visualize the impact of rising sea levels and storm surges. Using a hybrid approach of 360º survey data from USGS LiDAR, drone photogrammetry, and CoSMoS data, Cloud 10 Studios created an immersive experience, providing an impactful visualization of coastal change. "It is our goal to humanize the data. Visualization helps by showing, not telling, and can communicate events that data cannot, letting people visualize a future they are unable to perceive otherwise," says Creative Director, Tobin Jones.

