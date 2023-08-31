Synchrony Celebrates National Service Dog Month with Canine Companions

Synchrony to Donate $85,000 to Nonprofit Matching People with Disabilities with Expertly Trained Service Dogs at No Cost to Recipients

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, today announced an expansion of a longstanding partnership with Canine Companions. The partnership includes an $85,000 donation from Synchrony to support the nonprofit's commitment to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing them with expertly trained service dogs at no cost. Synchrony began its relationship with Canine Companions more than eight years ago and has previously donated more than $250,000 to the organization.

Synchrony's partnership with Canine Companions includes an $85,000 donation to support the nonprofit’s commitment to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing them with expertly trained service dogs. (PRNewswire)

Drawing on decades of veterinary and pet expertise, Synchrony offers consumers two key veterinary and pet financing products—CareCredit, a health and wellness credit card, and Pets Best, a pet health insurance product—that will support the partnership. Synchrony's CareCredit Rewards Mastercard cardholders have access to a reward redemption donation to Canine Companions as a CharityChoice gift card. Synchrony's Pets Best policyholders also have the opportunity to donate to Canine Companions when they successfully refer someone through the Pets Best referral program.

"The partnership between a person with a disability and their service dog is a lifetime relationship," said Boo Larsen, SVP & General Manager, Veterinary and Pet Care, Synchrony. "By expanding our partnership with Canine Companions, we can help provide independence to people with disabilities by matching them with their cherished companions."

Canine Companions serves people with physical and developmental disabilities, adults who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as professionals working in health care, visitation, educational or criminal justice settings with task-trained service dogs that enhance independence and provide unconditional love.

"Synchrony and Canine Companions have a partnership rooted in a belief of the transformative power of the human-canine bond," said Paige Mazzoni, CEO, Canine Companions. "We are grateful for their marketing and financial support of our mission to enhance the lives of people with disabilities through expertly trained service dogs."

For nearly 30 years, CareCredit has been a valued financing option for all types of veterinary services, treatments, and diagnostics, giving pet owners peace of mind that they are ready to care for their pets throughout their lifetime. CareCredit is recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association and is a preferred partner for the American Veterinary Medical Association. CareCredit is currently offered in more than 25,000 veterinary practices across the U.S. You can learn more about CareCredit at www.carecredit.com.

About Canine Companions

As the leader of the service dog industry, Canine Companions transforms the lives of children, adults and veterans with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs that assist with practical tasks, as well as provide unconditional love and acceptance—free of charge. This powerful relationship leads to increased independence, self-esteem and inclusion for a person with a disability. Established in 1975, Canine Companions is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and has six training centers across the country serving all 50 states. Learn more at canine.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contact

Lauren Devilbiss

Synchrony

lauren.devilbiss@syf.com

240-814-5825

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synchrony