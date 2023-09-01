Freedom-Based Clinic WE THE PEOPLE HEALTH AND WELLNESS CENTER Launches in Venice, Florida

A state-of-the-art facility with dedicated medical professionals who put the patient's health and wellness above all else is set to open its doors on September 7.

VENICE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of a new, freedom-based health and wellness clinic in the Sunshine State. We The People Health and Wellness Center is proud to unveil its visionary Direct Primary Care (DPC) clinic in Venice.

Born out of a passion for true wellness and an unrelenting dedication to medical freedom, patient-centered care is at the center of the clinic's mission. We The People Health and Wellness Center stands as a transformative force in the increasingly authoritarian healthcare landscape – welcoming patients from the Sarasota County area and surrounding communities.

We The People Health and Wellness Center offers pediatric and adult primary care services by staff members who deeply care about the human being, empowering individuals and families to take charge of their own well-being.

"We firmly believe that healthcare should be centered around medical freedom, empowering individuals to make informed choices about their health," said Tanya Parus, President of We The People Health and Wellness Center.

"Our clinic was built to champion the right to choose the care one receives for their own body with the help and guidance of and experienced and empathetic team. We will provide a true patient-centered approach to care. By placing the power back into the hands of the individuals, we aim to revolutionize the healthcare experience," Parus stated.

The center's commitment to medical freedom is firmly rooted in respecting individual beliefs and values. It is dedicated to providing each patient with the attention, support, and resources necessary to achieve optimal health and well-being.

For this purpose, the center houses a range of treatments in addition to top-quality primary care, including IV therapy nutraceuticals known for replenishing vital nutrients, boosting immune function, and red light therapy, which promotes natural healing, skin rejuvenation and tissue repair.

In addition, members receive exclusive discounts on wellness workshops, classes, nutritional supplements, and other services. Patient advocacy is at the core of the Center's philosophy and practice. Dedicated patient advocates guide individuals through the complexities of the healthcare system, advocating for each patient's best interests and helping them make informed healthcare decisions.

We are proud to introduce the clinic's skilled team of practitioners: Dr. Renata Moon (Pediatrics), Dr. Michelle Scott (Internal Medicine), and Natalie Iverson, ARNP (Internal Medicine). They bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the patients they serve.



We The People Health and Wellness Center boasts state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring a comfortable and welcoming environment for all patients.

To learn more about the practice, its services, membership options, and exclusive member benefits, please visit www.wtphealthcare.com or call (941) 265-1776.

The Center will be opening its doors to prospective patients and the community by hosting an Open House Meet and Greet from 4 pm to 8 pm on September 7, 2023.

ABOUT

We The People Health and Wellness Center is a pioneering Direct Primary Care (DPC) practice located in Venice, Florida. Built to champion medical freedom and patient-centered care, the clinic aims to empower individuals and families to take control of their health. The clinic's dedication to medical freedom and individualized care sets it apart as a transformative force in the healthcare landscape.

