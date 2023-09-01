Hyundai Motor America Reports August 2023 Sales

August Total Sales Increased 1% to 65,046

Eco-Friendly Vehicle Total Sales Climb; Up 80%

Best-Ever August Total Sales for IONIQ 5, Santa Fe PHEV, Santa Fe HEV, Kona EV Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total August sales of 65,046 units, a 1% increase compared with August 2022. Hyundai set total sales records in August for IONIQ 5 (+136%), Santa Fe HEV (+72%), Santa Fe PHEV (+55%), Kona EV (+653%) Tucson HEV (+41%), Tucson PHEV (+150%) and Santa Cruz (+6%). SUVs represented 75% of the sales mix. Hyundai fleet sales were 11.5% of the total volume for the month.

"Hyundai's commitment to providing consumers with a multitude of eco-friendly products has once again delivered positive results with August total sales compared to last year," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "Consumer demand for our eco-friendly lineup remains strong and saw growth of 80% year-over-year."

August Total Sales Summary



Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg Q3

2023 Q3

2022 % Chg 2023

YTD 2022

YTD % Chg Hyundai 65,046 64,335 +1 % 131,573 124,966 +5 % 526,186 468,833 +12 %

August Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg Q3

2023 Q3

2022 % Chg 2023

YTD 2022

YTD % Chg Accent 0 2,174 0 % 1 6,084 -100 % 31 13,514 -100 % Elantra 11,262 14,238 -21 % 23,160 26,259 -12 % 97,898 75,103 +30 % Ioniq 0 1 0 % 0 7 0 % 0 3,669 0 % Ioniq 5 3,572 1,516 +136 % 7,707 3,494 +121 % 21,348 17,186 +24 % Ioniq 6 1,663 0 0 % 3,408 0 0 % 6,653 0 0 % Kona 5,777 3,388 +71 % 11,900 7,641 +56 % 49,825 40,428 +23 % Nexo 18 18 0 % 52 47 +11 % 157 318 -51 % Palisade 6,107 8,220 -26 % 11,859 13,341 -11 % 51,306 56,978 -10 % Santa Cruz 3,079 2,899 +6 % 5,982 5,700 +5 % 26,032 23,903 +9 % Santa Fe 11,732 9,510 +23 % 22,344 19,042 +17 % 83,486 76,937 +9 % Sonata 3,397 4,833 -30 % 6,606 9,466 -30 % 33,940 29,061 +17 % Tucson 16,242 14,305 +14 % 33,776 28,583 +18 % 134,367 112,654 +19 % Veloster 0 281 0 % 0 455 0 % 6 1,584 -100 % Venue 2,197 2,952 -26 % 4,778 4,847 -1 % 21,137 17,498 +21 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

