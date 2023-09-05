The Helper Bees Partners with Continental General Insurance Company, Providing Better Experiences for Long-Term Care Policyholders

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Helper Bees , an in-home care platform enabling older Americans to age in-place and live comfortably, today announced a new partnership with Continental General Insurance Company ("Continental General"). As a result of this partnership, eligible Continental General on-claim policyholders will now be able to access The Helper Bees' Care Concierge Program, which connects older adults to in-home services that make independent living more convenient.

The collaboration supports Continental General's vision of continuing to improve policyholder satisfaction and streamlining additional claims management as they administer blocks of long-term care insurance.

The Helper Bees' Care Concierge Program is designed to improve long-term care. By combining human-centered engagement with data-backed technology, the program improves health outcomes and empowers aging in-place, all while reducing operational burdens for insurers. Through the Care Concierge Program, an eligible policyholder can request transportation, receive daily brain health exercises, or obtain durable medical equipment to minimize falls, as well as hundreds of other options. These services improve the financial viability of long-term care policies while also increasing opportunities for new product development.

"Continental General's partnership with The Helper Bees helps us equip policyholders with the resources they need to live independently and comfortably," said Dave Ramsey, Continental General's CEO. "Offering the Care Concierge program not only gives eligible policyholders access to a wider range of services, it also simplifies processes and gives us better analytics for in-home needs."

Through The Helper Bees Care Concierge program, eligible policyholders can directly access:

The Resource Library: An educational content repository addressing common aging-related questions, providing information needed to make informed decisions throughout their long-term care journey. A Nationwide Aging-in-Place Marketplace: A platform connecting policyholders with a credentialed network of providers, carefully vetted by The Helper Bees. Eligible policyholders can utilize the marketplace to conveniently find, schedule, and manage services that support their independence. An Expert Guide: A dedicated guide who assists policyholders in navigating their unique needs and goals, identifying interventions, and creating personalized action plans. This guide can help source and direct care and support services.

"The vast majority of older adults want to age independently within the comfort of their own homes, but that's much easier said than done," says Dr. Char Hu, PhD, CEO of The Helper Bees. "People have different needs and require personalized aging-in-place services. We created the Care Concierge Program so insurers can offer a variety of choices to provide the best in-home care for their policyholders."

For more information about Continental General, visit cgic.com . For more information about The Helper Bees, visit thehelperbees.com .

About The Helper Bees

The Helper Bees is America's aging-in-place platform. We work with plans and providers to make the process of deploying in-home care more seamless, resulting in cost savings for plans and better access to in-home services for policyholders. Leading insurance providers already use our technology to streamline credentialing, fulfillment and payments. And, our vast in-home care network, known as our "helper bees," provides older adults with the non-medical services they need, from pest control, to meal delivery to home modification and more. With The Helper Bees, we're ready to help health insurance providers offer the best in-home care so that millions of Americans can age in-place and live comfortably. Learn more at thehelperbees.com .

About Continental General Insurance Company

Based in Austin, Texas, Continental General Insurance Company was incorporated as a life, accident & health insurance company in 1961. Our family of companies and strategic partners provide administrative services to over 100,000 policyholders. We are dedicated to upholding the commitments we have made to provide excellent service to all our policyholders and serve the needs of our claimants and their families during difficult times. Learn more about Continental General at www.cgic.com .

