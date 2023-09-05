Outdoor Hospitality Brand, Starlight Haven, Opens Expanded Resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Haven, the leader in unique, outdoor hospitality, announced the opening of its expanded resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas, inviting guests to experience novel accommodations nestled in nature. The expansion introduces geodesic domes, safari-inspired tents, and a range of communal areas and hiking trails throughout the 27-acre site.

At the heart of the expansion lies a communal clubhouse, an inviting 1,000 sqft. open space designed to bring guests together. The clubhouse is adorned with a cozy fireplace, a plush lounge area, and offers a variety of games for everyone to enjoy. For those needing to stay connected to work, a separate conference room ensures a quiet space to focus. Outdoor enthusiasts will be drawn to the magnificent 1,200 sqft. deck, where guests can unwind while basking in nature.

"The new expansion aims to redefine the outdoor experience," said Kevin Ferguson, co-founder of Starlight Haven. "Our guests can now choose from a range of unique accommodations and immerse themselves in the natural environment that combines the great outdoors with modern comforts and resort-style amenities."

Inside the resort's new accommodations, guests will be greeted by a cozy, modernly furnished living space, featuring a queen size bed adorned with luxury linens. Each accommodation offers a warm, inviting atmosphere with panoramic views that will ensure guests feel calm and relaxed. All geodesic domes, safari-inspired tents and treehouses are climate controlled and come with a private bathroom, kitchenette, and private deck, which features a relaxing hot tub, a gas grill, and comfortable outdoor lounge furniture, making it the perfect spot for an outdoor dining experience or lounging under the stars.

Starlight Haven has also launched tailored experiences and packages for guests to enjoy. Whether seeking relaxation, adventure, or something in between, guests can personalize their stay with exclusive options designed to cater to individual interests and needs.

"The Hot Springs region is a mecca for nature-based travel, and we are elated to bring our unique hospitality concept to the area," said Jigar Adhvaryu, co-founder of Starlight Haven. "Our luxurious accommodations, coupled with our location just 8 minutes from downtown Hot Springs and the Hot Springs National Park, will appeal to nature lovers as well as general leisure travelers."

Reservations for the expanded resort are now open, at www.visitstarlight.com.

