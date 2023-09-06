GEMS AND ICONS: SILVERSEA® OPENS EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALE ON 206 NEW VOYAGES FOR SUMMER 2025

Unlocking hidden gems and iconic cities, Silversea's summer 2025 voyage collection includes two new Grand Voyages and 24 maiden calls

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silversea Cruises®, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has opened an exclusive pre-sale on a new collection of 206 voyages for summer 2025 — set to depart between March and November 2025. An expression of the brand's destination leadership, the new voyage collection includes some of the most diverse regional offerings in ultra-luxury cruising, with multiple ships calling in hidden gems and iconic cities. Expanding its global coverage — which includes well over 900 destinations, more than any other cruise line — Silversea's 12 ships will unlock 409 destinations in 60 countries in summer 2025, including 24 maiden calls.

"We are delighted to open an exclusive pre-sale on our new voyage collection for summer 2025," said Barbara Muckermann, President of Silversea. "Leveraging our destination expertise to deliver all-new experiences for our guests' enjoyment, our 206 new voyages – complete with 24 maiden calls – expand Silversea's global coverage, which includes well over 900 destinations worldwide — more than any other cruise line. We have diversified our global offering, with multiple ships and an unparalleled variety of itineraries unlocking our planet's most enriching cultures, communities, and natural wonders."

Silversea's summer 2025 voyage collection will enable travelers to journey deeper ashore, too, with 66 overnight calls and 421 late departures, with all-new itineraries complementing iconic sailings. Highlights of Silversea's summer 2025 itinerary collection include:

TWO NEW GRAND VOYAGES: MEDITERRANEAN AND THE NORTH ATLANTIC & NORTHERN EUROPE

Two new Grand Voyages for 2025 will enable travelers to journey deeper into the Mediterranean and the North Atlantic & Northern Europe on extended voyages. Both itineraries will incorporate calls to iconic cities and off-the-beaten-path destinations — many of which are rarely visited and accessible only to smaller ships.

INCREASED OFFERING IN THE MEDITERRANEAN: 84 VOYAGES ON SIX SHIPS

Diversifying and expanding its range of experiences in the region, Silversea has increased its presence in the Mediterranean for summer 2025, offering 84 voyage aboard six ships. A set of signature voyages aboard the intimate Silver Whisper® provides access to some of the smallest ports in the region, such as Milos, Amorgos, Pula, Vlore, and Seville . Brand new Silver Spirit and Silver Whisper itineraries take guests off the beaten path in the Greek Isles, complementing a sequence of immersive sailings aboard Silver Muse®, which take in some of the country's most iconic destinations. The fleet's newest addition, Silver Ray℠, will call in such famed destinations as Monaco , Syracuse, and Palma de Mallorca , delivering enriching culinary experiences through Silversea's S.A.L.T. program. In Portofino, travelers will sample authentic cooking with tasting experiences at the scenic eco farm, La Portofinese. Brand new expeditions aboard Silver Wind® to the most far-flung shores of the Atlantic Isles and Northern Africa add yet another dimension to Silversea's Mediterranean sailings.

ENHANCED ITINERARIES IN THE GALAPAGOS: 26 VOYAGES ABOARD SILVER ORIGIN

Utilizing its more than 10 years of experience in the region, Silversea has enhanced its offering in the Galapagos Islands aboard Silver Origin®, introducing enriched itineraries for deeper immersion and two new destinations.

Inspired by the cruise line's S.A.L.T. culinary program, guests on both Galapagos itineraries will be able to dine on authentic, local cuisine inside a lava tunnel in Santa Cruz. Travelers will also have more opportunities to dive and fish with local operators.

14 VOYAGES TO THE ARCTIC & GREENLAND , INCLUDING SILVER ENDEAVOUR'S FIRST NORTHWEST PASSAGE CROSSING

Silversea has developed a deep and intimate knowledge of the Arctic and Greenland over many years, enabling unparalleled access to the regions' most remote destinations. The cruise line has developed strong partnerships with local communities — in Coral Harbour , Qaqortoq, and Sisimut, for example — to offer travelers an authentic deep-dive into the local way of life. From May to August 2025 , Silver Endeavour℠ and Silver Wind will undertake 14 voyages to rarely visited destinations, providing the chance to experience Inuit cultures, spot rare wildlife, and learn about some of the planet's most remote environments through the enrichments of Silversea's leading expedition experts. Silver Endeavour's first crossing of the Northwest Passage is another highlight of the 2025 Arctic season, during which travelers will journey in the footsteps of many famous explorers over 24 days. With seamless return journeys, the new voyages include more opportunities to explore Svalbard at the best time of year, with nine itineraries ranging from seven to 18 days undertaken by two ships.

Other highlights of Silversea's summer 2025 voyage collection include six voyages to the remote Kimberley region aboard Silver Cloud®; 36 voyages in Alaska aboard the region's youngest ships; 26 sailings in Northern Europe aboard four ships; and much more.

