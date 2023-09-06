Individuals who received notice of a Data Incident from Ethos Technologies are entitled to submit a claim for money under a class action settlement.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the In Re: Ethos Technologies Inc. Data Breach Litigation, No. 3:22-cv-09203 (N.D. Cal.).

WHO IS A CLASS MEMBER?

Individuals are included as Settlement Class Members if they received notice of the Ethos Data Incident that occurred between approximately August 2022 and December 2022. Individuals in California are likely included as a member of the California Subclass.

WHAT ARE THE SETTLEMENT BENEFITS AND TERMS?

Ethos Technologies Inc. ("Ethos") has agreed to pay $1,000,000 into a Settlement Fund which will be distributed to Settlement Class Members who submit Valid Claims, after deducting the Class Representative service awards, Class Counsel's Attorneys' Fees and Expenses Award, and Costs of Claims Administration, if approved by the Court. All Settlement Class Members may submit Claim Forms to receive $100 (subject to pro rata increase or reduction) plus up to $5,000 (subject to pro rata reduction) for reimbursement of Out-of-Pocket Losses or expenses caused by the Data Incident. Settlement Class Members are also entitled to 12 months of free Credit Monitoring and Identity-Protection Services. California Subclass members may claim an additional $100 payment (subject to pro rata reduction). More information about the types of Settlement Claims and required information to file them is available at www.EthosSettlement.com. Ethos has also agreed to implement a series of cybersecurity enhancements.

WHAT RIGHTS AND OPTIONS DO SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBERS HAVE?

Submit a Claim Form . Settlement Class Members must submit a Claim Form, by mail or online, postmarked or submitted by December 20, 2023 to qualify for a Cash Payment.

Opt Out . Settlement Class Members may exclude themselves from the Settlement and retain the ability to sue Ethos on their own by mailing a written opt-out notice to the Claims Administrator postmarked no later than November 20, 2023 . Those who do not exclude themselves will be bound by the Settlement and give up the right to sue regarding the settled claims.

Object. Settlement Class Members who do not exclude themselves have the right to object to the Settlement. Written objections must be signed, postmarked no later than November 20, 2023 , and provide the reasons for the objection. Please visit www.EthosSettlement.com for more requirements. Settlement Class Members who do not exclude themselves have the right to object to the Settlement. Written objections must be signed, postmarked, and provide the reasons for the objection. Please visitfor more requirements.

Do Nothing. Settlement Class Members who do nothing will not receive a Settlement payment and will lose the right to sue regarding any issues relating to this action. Settlement Class Members will still be eligible to receive free credit monitoring and will be bound by the Court's decisions.

Attend the Final Approval Hearing. The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on January 22, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. P.T. Any Settlement Class Member who timely objects to the Settlement by the Objection Date, November 20, 2023 , may appear at the Final Approval Hearing.

WHO ARE THE CLASS REPRESENTATIVES?

Christopher Stein, Josephine Dibisceglia, John Blumenstock, Thomas Rossello, Jeffrey Branch, Derrick Carter, Trevor Pearch, James Schneider, and Tameka Young are the Class Representatives in this lawsuit. They will seek Service Awards of $2,000.

WHO ARE THE ATTORNEYS FOR THE CLASS REPRESENTATIVES AND THE PROPOSED CLASS?

Class Counsel include M. Anderson Berry of Clayeo C. Arnold; Dylan Gould of Markovits, Stock & DeMarco; Raina Borrelli of Turke & Strauss; Jean Martin of Morgan & Morgan; and John Nelson of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. These attorneys are well known and respected by courts and counsel throughout the United States for handling class actions.

DO SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBERS HAVE ANY OBLIGATION TO PAY ATTORNEYS' FEES OR EXPENSES?

No. The Attorneys' Fees and Expenses Award will be paid exclusively by Ethos as awarded and approved by the Court and will not exceed 1/3 of the Settlement Fund. The motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses Award will be posted on www.EthosSettlement.com after it is filed with the Court.

When is the Final Approval Hearing? The Final Approval Hearing, where the Court will determine if the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, will be held on January 22, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. P.T. by Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim.

This notice is a summary of the proposed Settlement. Additional information about the Settlement, including the Settlement Agreement and other important documents, is available at www.EthosSettlement.com.

