Wemade launches new Block Explorer 'WEMIX Scan'

Developed by Etherscan, Wemade's new block explorer is implemented in the same way as the block explorer of major global blockchains

Users can check more detailed data information and indicators such as total asset value in USD and actual gas cost

Reinforces Wemade's commitment to transparency and leading innovation in the global blockchain industry

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading South Korea-based blockchain developer Wemade has officially launched WEMIX Scan, the new block explorer of its WEMIX3.0 Mainnet and testnet.

WEMIX Scan has been developed by Etherscan, a global developer specializing in blockchain data services. Wemade signed a partnership with Etherscan last May for the development of a block explorer for Wemix3.0 mainnet and Ethereum layer 2 project 'Kroma'. Kroma's block explorer is currently being developed and will be released later.

WEMIX Scan is presented in the same standardized way as block explorers of major blockchains, offering various data, figures, and indicators. Information such as the method function of transactions, detailed information in pop-up forms is also provided. In addition, a variety of data including the total USD value, top 25 NCP data, and actual gas fees used from the tokens listed on CMC/CoinGecko among all tokens owned by a specific address can be checked as well.

WEMIX Scan has been officially unveiled at Korea Blockchain Week, Asia's largest blockchain event, on September 5, 2023 where Wemade is the main sponsor for IMPACT, its main conference for the second consecutive year.

Etherscan, the main block explorer of Ethereum, offers features to explore and check all the blocks, transactions, and contract addresses within the Ethereum blockchain. The development team of Etherscan is a professional blockchain database service provider, having built various mainnets and testnet block explorers such as Bscscan, Polygonscan, Arbiscan, Celoscan etc.

The WEMIX team plans to continue to lead innovation in the global blockchain industry through the more transparent WEMIX3.0 mega ecosystem.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

