AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the 2023 Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in live or for replay as we webcast a chat with our CFO Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Conference on September 14, scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

AT&T* (NYSE: T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

