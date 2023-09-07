Hisense Unveils the Largest Mini LED TV Available: 100" U8K

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the Official TV and Appliance Partner of the NBA, introduces 100" U8K, the largest Mini LED TV available and the latest addition to the award-winning 2023 U8 Series. The 100" U8K boasts an unbeatable combination of size and features, including Mini-LED backlighting for an exceptional picture; a 144Hz panel and native refresh rate for next generation gaming; and future-proof technologies, like NEXTGEN TV offering 4K over the air content like live sports and Wifi 6E for uninterrupted streaming. The 100" U8K continues Hisense's promise to provide unparalleled performance with the largest Mini LED TV on the market, while providing excellent viewing experiences at a best-in-class price.

"Popularity and consumer interest in big screens continues to grow. Hisense's 75-inch plus segment experienced a 500% increase over the last three years, so we wanted to lean into that success by offering even more options this year," said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. "While our laser TV lineup can reach up to an impressive 300-inches, we also wanted to offer an option that showcases Hisense's superior Mini LED experience, and there was no better choice than what's proving to be our most award-winning TV to date: the U8K Series. We're the only brand offering Mini LED at the 100-inch size, at this performance level, with this feature set, and a value package."

The 100" U8K is the perfect choice for those looking to take their home entertainment to the big leagues, while keeping the superior picture quality the Series is known for. With up to 1500+ nits of peak brightness, 1600+ local dimming zones, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, Quantum Dot, and Mini LED perfectly paired with Hisense ULED technology, the U8K offers incredible realism in each scene. Gamers looking to level-up their experience will be blown away by advanced technology like a 144hz VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, ALLM and Dolby Vision Gaming - all working seamlessly to minimize input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing and create smooth, uninterrupted play on a massive scale.

The U8K also brings big entertainment options with NEXTGEN TV to make live sports and local broadcasts more dynamic and lifelike. Additionally, Google TV takes streaming to the next level with 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, live TV, and more available across 10,000+ apps - all organized in one place.

Whether it's a big game or big blockbuster, the 100" U8K delivers an audio experience to match its massive screen size. The 2.1.2 built-in, multi-channel audio and Dolby Atmos create a robust soundscape, while eARC and WiSA SoundSend support enable wireless sound hookup.

The 100" U8K will be available at Best Buy and Amazon later this fall for $9,999 MSRP. Those attending the CEDIA Expo can see the new U8K on display at Hisense's booth.

About Hisense USA

Established in 2001, Hisense USA Corporation delivers reliable performance and best-in-class features through its range of technology products, including televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers - all at an incredible value. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, Hisense's focus on performance, quality and value has driven the brand's rapid industry growth and created a reputation for award-winning and highly recommended products. In 2022, Hisense became the second largest TV manufacturer globally based on shipments and is proud to control both the quality of its products and the quality of customers' experiences. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, a multi-national consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world.

