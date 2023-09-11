Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Anne Mahlum Donates $100,000 to The First 72+, a Non-Profit Assisting Wrongfully Convicted Inmates

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Mahlum , renowned entrepreneur and dedicated philanthropist, has generously donated $100,000 to The First 72+ , a prominent non-profit organization committed to providing support and assistance to inmates who have been wrongfully convicted. This substantial contribution aims to extend vital aid to individuals who have endured the profound injustices of wrongful incarceration, helping them rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society.

The First 72+, led by the compassionate efforts of Doug DiLosa, offers a critical lifeline to those who are reentering society after being wrongfully imprisoned for varying lengths of time, ranging from a few years to as much as five decades. These individuals face immense challenges upon their release, often devoid of family and acquaintances who were a part of their lives before their incarceration.

Doug DiLosa, a dedicated leader within the organization, passionately described the situation, stating, "Besides providing housing, many of these individuals have nothing to their name. When a person comes home after 40 plus years, they have little or no family left alive. They don't even have acquaintances from their pre-conviction days. Being free after four decades in prison is an entirely new world, and they need someone to guide them through the complex process of reentry."

The First 72+ is committed to ensuring that the transition from incarceration to freedom is as smooth as possible for the wrongfully convicted individuals they assist. Their comprehensive support encompasses securing identification documents, such as driver's licenses, birth certificates, and Social Security cards. Additionally, the organization helps with critical financial assistance, ranging from rent payments to stipends for daily expenses, enabling these individuals to meet their basic needs.

Doug DiLosa, reflecting on the impact of Anne Mahlum's donation, expressed his gratitude and hope for the future, saying, "With Anne's remarkable contribution of $100,000, it will propel us to extend our reach far and wide, touching the lives of many more individuals in need. While the number of beneficiaries may not be in the hundreds, even assisting ten or twelve more people will be life-changing for them. A sum as seemingly small as $1,000 can make a world of difference for someone without a roof over their head or enough money for daily necessities."

Anne Mahlum, known for her relentless commitment to humanitarian causes and her previous work with Back On My Feet, was moved by The First 72+ work and the positive change they bring to the lives of the wrongfully convicted. She stated, "Supporting an organization like The First 72+ aligns perfectly with my values and belief in the power of second chances. Witnessing the impact of their work on those who have suffered injustice is inspiring and reinforces the importance of coming together to uplift and empower one another."

The First 72+ focuses on the specific needs of exonerees, offering them not only financial support but also a sense of hope and optimism. For many, who have been failed by the justice system, The First 72+ serves as a beacon of compassion, demonstrating that there are people willing to help rebuild their lives.

Doug DiLosa shared the profound impact of this emotional support, stating, "For those who have been falsely accused, convicted, and imprisoned, a kind hand extended to them provides a spark of hope. Success is the best revenge, and our goal is to empower these individuals to succeed and move forward, regardless of the challenges they've faced."

Anne Mahlum's significant donation comes at a crucial time, allowing The First 72+ to reach out to more exonerees and provide them with the support they need to reintegrate into society with dignity and hope.

For more information about The First 72+ and their mission, please visit https://www.first72plus.org/.

About The First 72+:

The First 72 Plus is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support to exonerees who are reentering society after wrongful convictions. Led by Doug DiLosa, a committed leader with a deep sense of compassion, the organization offers vital assistance to individuals who have suffered injustice, helping them rebuild their lives and find hope in a new beginning.

