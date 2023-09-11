Patient Advocacy Organization POIC e dintorni APS and Dante Genomics forge alliance to bring whole genome sequencing solutions to rare disease patients, partnership showcased at 2nd World Congress of Pediatric Neurogastroenterology and Motility

Patient Advocacy Organization POIC e dintorni APS and Dante Genomics forge alliance to bring whole genome sequencing solutions to rare disease patients, partnership showcased at 2nd World Congress of Pediatric Neurogastroenterology and Motility

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- POIC e dintorni APS and Dante Genomics , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, have embarked on a pioneering collaboration to accelerate whole genome sequencing solutions to patients with ACTG2 mediated Megacystis Microcolon Intestinal Hypoperistalsis Syndrome (MMIHS) and Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction (CIPO). This strategic partnership is set to make significant strides in understanding and managing these complex and rare disorders, with a prominent showcase at the 2nd World Congress of Pediatric Neurogastroenterology and Motility, September 7-9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio, USA.

Dante Genomics (PRNewswire)

This innovative partnership is poised to achieve three core objectives:

Utilize the power and clinical utility of the genome for the treatment of MMIHS:

By leveraging Dante Genomics' advanced genomic analysis technologies and POIC e dintorni's extensive expertise in pediatric gastrointestinal motility conditions, the collaboration aims to utilize the power of the genome to identify genomic solutions for ACTG2 mediated MMIHS. This breakthrough research could pave the way for groundbreaking treatments and interventions. Enabling Partially Subsidized Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Access:

POIC and Dante Genomics are committed to providing patients of the POIC e dintorni's advocacy organization and their parents with access to partially subsidized Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS). This initiative will empower affected families with comprehensive genetic insights, fostering informed decision-making and tailored medical approaches. Elevating Awareness through collaboration at the 2nd World Congress:

In tandem with the partnership, both entities are dedicated to enhancing awareness about MMIHS and CIPO. The collaborative efforts extend to engaging regulatory bodies, governments, clinicians, and the general audience. The 2nd World Congress of Pediatric Neurogastroenterology and Motility provides a prime platform to spotlight this collaboration and raise global awareness about these rare conditions.

The 2nd World Congress of Pediatric Neurogastroenterology and Motility serves as a fitting stage for the partnership's unveiling. This international event gathers leading experts, researchers, and medical professionals in the field to share insights, advancements, and innovations. POIC e dintorni and Dante Genomics will present their collaborative efforts through presentations, interactive sessions, and informational booths, facilitating meaningful discussions and knowledge exchange.

"As a mother of a daughter affected by CIPO since her birth and as President of a patient organization that supports the advocacy of chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction, I am very excited about the potential that this alliance with Dante Genomics offers us. It clearly shows the joint-commitment to improve patients' quality of life. Together, we are poised to make significant breakthroughs," said Ornella Spada, President and co-founder of Poic e dintorni APS. "Starting today, the word hope has a new and encouraging meaning for families, caregivers and patients affected by CIPO."

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to push the boundaries of personalized medicine with genomic solutions," said Andrea Riposati, Co-founder and CEO of Dante Genomics. "By showcasing our efforts at the 2nd World Congress, we aim to rally support and foster relationships with leaders in genomics and pediatric medicine to harness the clinic utility of the genome for rare disease patients around the world."

About POIC

Associazione Poic e Dintorni APS - a Patient Advocacy Organization, is a leading organization dedicated to advancing the care and well-being of children with ostomy and incontinence conditions. POIC fosters collaboration among clinicians, researchers, and families to drive innovation in pediatric healthcare.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and software. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes, prevention, enhanced diagnostics and personalized medicine. The Company's assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

About the 2nd World Congress of Pediatric Neurogastroenterology and Motility

The 2nd World Congress of Pediatric Neurogastroenterology and Motility is a premier international event dedicated to advancing research, collaboration, and clinical care in the field of pediatric neurogastroenterology and motility. The congress gathers leading experts and professionals to share insights and innovations.

Contact:

Laura D'Angelo

VP of Investor Relations

ir@dantelabs.com

+39 0862 191 0671

www.dantegenomics.com

POIC e dintorni APS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dante Genomics