360PR+'s POWERS BRAND COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED AS PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY FOR THREE AUTHORITY BRANDS' COMPANIES

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powers Brand Communications, a 360PR+ agency, has been selected by Authority Brands, an industry leading franchisor and the parent of multiple premier home service companies, as public relations agency for three of the company's franchise brands: Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, and DoodyCalls. Powers has been tapped to help raise brand awareness and attract new customers through high-engagement campaigns.

"We are thrilled to work with the Authority Brands team and their brand marketing managers to increase awareness and continue to drive new customers for these outstanding companies," said Vince Powers, founder of Powers Brand Communications and EVP, Managing Director of 360's Philadelphia office. "In addition to raising their profiles on a national stage, we look forward to working with their franchisees across the country to help build local market awareness as well."

A 360PR+ agency, Powers has established itself as one of the leading agencies serving retail and franchise businesses with expertise in corporate communications, brand-building, franchise development, community relations, social media strategy, SEM, events and publicity. Powers clients include The GIANT Company, Restore Hyper Wellness, MY SALON Suite, Yogurtland, PrimoHoagies, and Bonchon, among others. Entrepreneur has named Powers Brand Communications a Top Franchise Supplier for the past three years.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

About Powers Brand Communications

Based in the Philadelphia market, Powers Brand Communications is part of the 360PR+ family of agencies. 360PR+ is an award-winning, leading, independent integrated communications and marketing agency. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. The 360PR+ family of agencies includes 360PR+, CRC, Powers Brand Communications and Three Cheers PR.

For more information, visit www.360PR.plus.

