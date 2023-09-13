Boston Globe Media and Point32Health launch Third Season of "Turning Points," a popular Podcast Series Helping People Navigate Mental Health

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media and Point32Health, the parent organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, have partnered once more to launch season three of Turning Points , an original podcast series focused on important conversations around mental health. The five-episode series, created in collaboration with Boston Globe Media's branded content experts at Studio/B will feature stories from those who have reclaimed their emotional well-being by finding their 'Turning Points.'

Turning Points season 3 launches new episodes starting September 13th . Visit globe.com/TurningPoints.

For its third season, Turning Points will tackle topics such as maintaining mental health at work, cultural differences in mental health and overcoming the stigma of medication within the mental health journey, among other topics. New episodes will be launched every Wednesday, beginning September 13th.

"We're honored to continue our impactful partnership with Point32Health to help bring these stories to life," said Kayvan Salmanpour, chief commercial officer for Boston Globe Media. "Last year, season two of Turning Points peaked at #2 on Apple's mental health podcast charts, an incredible testament to how important conversations around mental health are for a much broader audience than we ever imagined."

Returning to host season three will be renowned clinical social worker, accomplished writer and public speaker Frantzes Lys, who has dedicated her life's work to helping people heal by removing emotional blocks in their lives.

Frantzes digs into mental health journeys through conversations with various personalities, each with unique perspectives of mental well-being. Among the featured guests for season three are Kati Morton, YouTube creator & author of Are u ok? A Guide to Caring for your Mental Health; Dr. Erlanger Turner, clinical psychologist & executive director of Therapy for Black Kids ; and Dr. Charmain Jackman, CEO of InnoPsych , offering mental resources for BIPOC, including ways to find a therapist of color.

"Finding the right therapist, seeking help with postpartum depression, overcoming anxiety at work; these are all common mental health struggles that can affect so many people," says Jill Borrelli, vice president of behavioral health at Point32Health. "Hearing real stories from people who might be facing something similar is going to be a source of comfort to many."

Stephen Cassell, chief marketing & brand officer at Point32Health, shares a similar sentiment: "As we launch season three of the podcast, it's even more clear how focusing on mental health is important for those of all ages and life stages. We are excited to have listeners join us once again as part of our continued mission to guide and empower healthier lives for all.

Listeners can learn more about Turning Points and find episodes by visiting the podcast's website at Globe.com/TurningPoints , or find episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and other podcasting platforms.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP products include The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, Boston Globe Today, Globe Events, B-Side and Studio/B, an award-winning branded content studio. Boston Globe Media offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences.

Branded content projects such as Turning Points are produced by Studio/B in collaboration with the advertiser. The news and editorial departments of The Boston Globe have no role in its production or display.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading not-for-profit health and wellbeing organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve. One of the top twenty health plans in the United States, Point32Health builds on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability. We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 2 million members we serve. Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). And for the eighth straight year, our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plan received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.

