Byrna Technologies Partners with Sean Hannity to Amplify Non-Lethal Security Solutions

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BYRN), a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Sean Hannity, a dedicated advocate for non-lethal security. As a loyal customer and supporter of Byrna, Hannity will extend his advocacy by featuring the Company on his influential radio show and various Hannity platforms in the coming months.

In 2020 and 2021, Byrna was mentioned on The Sean Hannity Show on Fox News, contributing to heightened awareness and interest in the Company. Building on this recognition, Hannity, a longtime customer and advocate, will integrate discussions about Byrna's life-saving solutions into his influential radio show, reaching over 16.2 million dedicated weekly radio listeners. Byrna and the Hannity team will also collaborate to create informative content, sharing their commitment to enhancing personal security with a wider audience across Byrna's platforms, as well as through Hannity's audience of 12.5 million followers across social media, his website, and email campaigns.

"Sean Hannity has championed Byrna since our products were first introduced on his show in 2020," said Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz. "His genuine belief in our product's potential to reduce gun violence both nationwide and globally forms the foundation of our partnership. Through our collaboration, we aim to spotlight Byrna's solutions, harnessing Sean's authentic commitment to expand Byrna's reach and deepen engagement with customers. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our strategic marketing goals and supports our mission of providing a safe, reliable, and effective non-lethal alternative to traditional firearms for civilians, law enforcement officers, and security professionals."

Sean Hannity stated: "As a long-time Byrna customer and advocate, I look forward to advancing Byrna's mission through my platform. My personal experience with Byrna's products over the years solidifies my belief in their effectiveness as a non-lethal solution. These products empower individuals to protect their loved ones without facing the dire consequences associated with using lethal force. By offering law enforcement and civilians a non-lethal alternative, we can collectively contribute to enhancing personal security."

In conjunction with the Hannity partnership, Byrna is introducing the "Hannity Discount Program," offering exclusive pricing for its Byrna SD Launcher Bundle, Shield Bulletproof Backpack Insert, Bad Guy Repellant Defense Spray, and Banshee Safety Alarm. For more information about these products and the exclusive discount program, please visit www.byrna.com/hannity.

CEO Bryan Ganz, was recently featured in an insightful interview on Sean Hannity's nationally syndicated radio show, broadcasted across more than 700 radio stations throughout the nation. This interview delved into the vision and impact of Byrna's non-lethal security solutions, shedding light on the Company's commitment to enhancing personal security. You can listen to the interview here.

For more information about Byrna's innovative products and exclusive Hannity Discount Program, offering special pricing on a range of personal security solutions, please visit www.byrna.com/hannity. Together with Sean Hannity, Byrna is dedicated to making the world a safer place through non-lethal security options that empower individuals to protect their loved ones effectively.

About Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity is a multimedia superstar, spending four hours a day, every day, reaching out to millions of Americans on radio, television, and the internet. Nationally syndicated, The Sean Hannity Show has nearly 500 affiliates nationwide and is the #1 show in America. His guest list is unsurpassed in influence, underscoring his power to activate audiences. Hannity has been the recipient of two Marconi Awards for "Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year," and is a three-time consecutive winner of the Radio & Records "National Talk Show Host of The Year" award. He was inducted in the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2017.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Forward- Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur," or "be achieved," or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the partnership with Sean Hannity to expand Byrna's reach and engagement and the potential of Byrna products to reduce gun violence. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, the risk that our advertisements will continue to be banned from certain online platforms. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, ("Risk Factors") in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in the Company's SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

