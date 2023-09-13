CereVasc eShunt® System Study Data Presented at the European Society of Minimally Invasive Neurological Therapy (ESMINT) Congress in Marseille

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a clinical-stage, medical device company developing novel treatments for neurological diseases, announced that data from a clinical study conducted in Argentina, examining the use of its eShunt System to treat communicating hydrocephalus (CH), was recently presented at the ESMINT Congress in Marseille.

Trial data reporting the investigational use of the eShunt System in patients with hydrocephalus secondary to subarachnoid hemorrhage was presented by Ivan Lylyk, M.D., one of the lead investigators based at Clínica La Sagrada Familia in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The study, conducted under the leadership of Pedro Lylyk, M.D., represents the first-ever treatment with the eShunt System and the world's first endovascular treatment of CH.

The presentation titled "Early Experience With the eShunt Implant in the Management Of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Intractable Hydrocephalus" described the short-term impact of the eShunt System in patients with persistent CH and elevated intracranial pressure in lieu of an invasive surgical placement of a conventional ventriculo-peritoneal shunt.

"We are excited by the initial data demonstrating the potential to provide patients a minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus. Transformational innovation in the management of hydrocephalus is long overdue. These results provide confidence that it may finally be on the horizon," said Dr. Pedro Lylyk.

Dan Levangie, CereVasc President & CEO stated, "We are thrilled by the results reported, and grateful to Dr. Lylyk and the team from Clinica Sagrada Familia for presenting their clinical experience with the eShunt System to the physician community. The data presented at ESMINT bolster our confidence in the potential of the Company's minimally invasive treatment of hydrocephalus as we transition to the pivotal clinical trial in early 2024."

About Pedro Lylyk, MD

Since 1986, Dr. Lylyk has been dedicated to the development and improvement of devices and therapeutic options to enhance the endovascular neurosurgical field and represents a worldwide reference for the medical device industry. Recognized as the first to place an intracranial stent in 1996, he has treated more than 10,000 brain aneurysms and 11,000 arteriovenous malformations at his endovascular center in Buenos Aires. He also developed an endovascular neurosurgery and interventional radiology training program at ENERI (Equipo de Neurocirugía y Radiología Intervencionista) and Clínica La Sagrada Familia for benefit of young physicians from all over the world. His endovascular lab is one of the training centers for SILAN (Sociedad Iberolatinoamericana de Neurorradiología Diagnóstica y Terapéutica) fellows, which has allowed the training of more than 100 professionals since 1995.

Among his extensive academic background, he is Chair at the Universidad del Salvador (USAL), University of Business and Social Sciences (UCES) and the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), Founder and President of FENERI Foundation (Fundación para el Estudio de las Neurociencias y la Radiología Intervencionista), Co-Founder of the Cerebrovascular Research and Education Foundation (CREF), Intracranial Stent Meeting and Society (ICS), and CANI (Colegio Argentino de Neurointervencionistas). Prof. Lylyk is the current President of the Argentine Stroke Association (AAAC); he leads the Member of the SwissNeuroFoundation, Founding member and former President of SILAN, (Sociedad Iberolatinoamericana de Neurorradiología Diagnóstica y Terapéutica), AANDIT (Asociación Argentina de Neurorradiología Diagnóstica y Terapéutica), and National Stroke Prevention Campaign in line with the World Stroke Organization at the Comprehension Stroke Center of Buenos Aires at La Sagrada Familia Clinic of which he is the General Director.

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical stage, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its initial product, the eShunt System, encompasses first-ever, minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH), a potential improvement to the current standard of care. The eShunt device concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery and Director of Endovascular Neurosurgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and not available for sale within or outside the United States.

