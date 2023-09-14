CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Sling Carriers Sold as Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique, and Vera Natura Due to Infant Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Standards

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using certain sling carriers because they do not comply with the federal safety standard for sling carriers and infants can fall out of them or suffocate. The sling carriers were sold on several websites including Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Trendyhousehold.com and could also have been sold by unidentified retailers. The sling carriers do not include any brand name labeling. Due to the absence of labeling, consumers should review their purchase history to determine if their sling carrier is one identified in the table below affected by this warning.
CPSC testing revealed that the sling carriers fail to meet the federal safety standard for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies. Additionally, the sling carriers pose a suffocation hazard because they fail to meet the federal safety standard's requirements for restraint systems as the waist restraint can be used without the crotch restraint. Further, there are no warnings or instructional literature providing information to caregivers about keeping the baby's face clear to prevent suffocation or safe positioning to prevent the baby from curling into a position with their chin resting on or near their chest. Sling carriers manufactured after January 30, 2018 are subject to the mandatory federal safety standard.
The firms have not been responsive to CPSC's request for a recall.
The sling carriers are designed to be worn by an adult to carry an infant. The carriers include an adjustable shoulder strap, black plastic buckle, and black hook-and-loop waist and crotch restraint. The exterior is solid navy fabric, and the interior colors and patterns vary. The following products, including the brands and product descriptions were found in the online listings. The brand name is not listed on the products.
Brand & Product Description on
Manufacturer, Distributor,
E-Commerce Site
Biayxms
Wrap Baby Carrier, Stretchy Infant
Monasi Products, Inc.
Walmart.com
Brottfor
Baby Carrier Blue, Wrap Baby
Eliward Foryton Co., Ltd.
Walmart.com
Carolily Finery
Carolilly Wrap Baby Carrier, Infant
Shanghai Leiyuan Energy
Walmart.com
Gotydi
GOTYDI Baby Carrier with Safety
Shanghaifuniuzhin-
engkejiyouxiangongsi D/B/A
Walmart.com
Musuos
Musuos Wrap Baby Carrier, Stretchy
Shenzhenshimeihuida-
Walmart.com
N\C
NC Newborn Baby Swaddle with
Hainanfeitengdayi-
dianzishangwuyouxiangongsi
Amazon.com
Topboutique
Topboutique Baby Carrier, Blue -
Topboutique LLC
Walmart.com
Vera Natura
Child Sling Baby Carrier Wrap
Runwaer Style Trade, Inc.,
Walmart.com
N/A
Shoulder Sling Baby Carrier
Trendy Household
Trendyhousehold.com
Prices for the violative sling carriers ranged from about $17 to $70 in recent years. CPSC is aware of the Biayxms carriers offered for sale as early as March 2021 and the N\C carriers offered for sale as recently as June 2022.
CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the sling carriers, cut the straps to prevent future use, and dispose of the product. Report any incidents involving product defects or injuries to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
