PROMISE Technology Launches Pegasus R12 at IBC 2023

New 12-bay RAID storage solution empowers high-performance creative workflows across latest Mac platform and Windows workstations; partnership with AJA Video Systems also on display

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology, a leading global RAID storage provider of streaming data storage solutions, today announced its latest Pegasus R12 debuting at IBC 2023, bringing the rich media industry a powerful new high-performance Thunderbolt™ 4 storage solution for both Mac and Windows environments — all powered by the proprietary PromiseRAID technology. To further showcase the value it adds to a key industry in its portfolio, the brand will also demo the latest results of its long-term partnership with the professional video solutions company AJA Video Systems.

Elegant high-performance Pegasus R12, the new storage platform of all digital media creators. (PRNewswire)

To learn more about the R12 and PROMISE Technology's leading RAID storage technology, please visit Stand 6.A27 in Hall 6 at IBC 2023 (RAI Amsterdam Convention Center, Sept. 15-18).

"We are thrilled to debut the brand-new Pegasus R12. By combining a compact, streamlined design, unmatched performance, and green technology, this new platform provides creative professionals with an elegant, powerful solution to work at the speed of inspiration," said Alice Chang, US President of PROMISE Technology.

Pegasus R12

Optimized for the latest Mac platform and Windows-based workstations, Pegasus R12 brings video creators the highest capacity of 12-bay desktop RAID storage leveraging Thunderbolt™ 4 — with up to 3,000MB/s data transfer speeds.

The Pegasus line has led the way for each Thunderbolt™ generation, and R12 continues by delivering PROMISE's own NVMeBoost technology for unparalleled performance. Furthermore, its compact 12-drive design belies the vast 240TB of storage from its Toshiba Nearline 20TB HDDs, blending portability and top performance.

The core of R12 is PROMISE's leading-edge proprietary storage technologies — PromiseRAID and Boost Technologies — that enhance performance, security, and stability. Battle-tested across industries by millions of users, PromiseRAID in particular leverages the Predictive Data Migration (PDM) feature to deliver unparalleled reliability — the company's promise — and keep hard-won creative work safe from disk failure while maximizing performance, particularly effective on high-capacity, multi-drive systems. It also serves as the cornerstone for Boost Technologies, which give creative studios and media companies even more storage optimization solutions that enhance performance, security, sustainability, scalability, and stability.

Partnership with AJA

Long a key player in storage technology for the media and entertainment industry, PROMISE is advancing its Rich Media ecosystem and better serving customers through collaborations with brands such as AJA Video Systems. The latest result of this long-term partnership is a specialized setup combining AJA's capture and output solution Io 4K Plus with PROMISE's Pegasus M4 compact desktop storage solution.

Chang added: "Also at IBC, we are celebrating our partnership with AJA to enable seamless video processing via Pegasus M4 and AJA Io 4K Plus. The combined setup ensures that — once video files are converted and stored in Pegasus M4 — the data is secured by PromiseRAID, while four integrated SSDs always guarantee exceptional performance and speeds throughout the video ingesting and editing process."

"Developing technology that helps streamline and accelerate creative workflows as they continue to grow in complexity remains a key focus for AJA, and those efforts extend into our partner collaborations. Our latest work with PROMISE Technology supports this mission, enabling a powerful setup between AJA Thunderbolt solutions and the Pegasus M4 that provides the I/O and storage performance and speed to keep pace with modern workflow demands," said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

