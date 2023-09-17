Discover the Yesgo (YESGO) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of YESGO on its platform in the Main zone and the YESGO/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-09-18 08:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit YESGO for trading since 2023-09-17 08:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for YESGO will open at 2023-09-19 08:00 (UTC)

About YESGO

YESGO is an BEP-20 token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain as a governance token in the closed-loop of the Yesgo ecology with a 9.64 billion max token supply. YESGO will play an important role in the Yes ecology, such as transactions, transfers, circulation GAS fees, chain game NFT asset leasing, loan handling fees, interest settlement, and enjoyment of board dividend certificates. Through the entire business closed loop, the token value drives community consensus, allowing players not only to earn huge profits through games but also to establish a medium for value transfer.

The YESGO tokenomic model includes various allocation ratios, such as total burned, game rewards, destruction mechanism, combustion mechanism, ecological incentives, financing amount, and technical rewards. YESGO holders can initiate proposals and votes to determine fee parameters, repurchase parameters and product functions, etc. YESGO can also be used to pledge data monitoring function on the chain and Binance Chain transaction anti-pinch function. YESGO tokens can be used to play mini-games and provide fee rate discounts.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM, expressed his delight at the listing of YESGO token on XT.com, saying "We are thrilled to have YES token listed on XT.com. The Yesgo project is an exciting addition to the blockchain ecosystem as its China's first open platform that empowers web2.0 to transform into web3.0. We look forward to a successful partnership with Yesgo and their community."

About the YESGO Ecosystem

Yesgo is a Web3.0 APP that combines SocialFi+NFT. Through new technologies and innovative models, Yesgo breaks down the development barriers of traditional short videos, allowing everyone to gain benefits. Yesgo is the first blockchain-based "Sing-to-Earn" and "Share-To-Earn" models that allow users to upload works and protect copyrights through blockchain technology. Yesgo mainly provides users with the creation and dissemination of short videos.

Different from traditional platforms such as TikTok and Youtube, the biggest highlight of Yesgo is that all participants can share revenue with the platform and can obtain platform mining rewards for creating and viewing videos. Under the incentive of revenue sharing, Yesgo will attract users from all over the world to participate in providing traffic for shopping malls, live broadcasts, social networking, transactions, etc. on the platform, and further promote the expansion of the ecology.

Yesgo's short video platform focuses on high-quality content, adopting a combination of self-development, cooperation with traditional high-quality game developers, and existing successful games to integrate blockchain technology into traditional classic games, etc. Yesgo's games focus on high-quality content, adopting a combination of self-development, cooperation with traditional high-quality game developers, and existing successful games to "blockchain-ize" traditional classic games, etc. Yesgo supports many popular games such as RPG games and Happy Landlords.

Yesgo has just recently launched its video marketing campaign on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, New York. The video playback is simulcasted for 10 hours on September 10th, a significant milestone for Yesgo, as it will help to increase awareness of the YESGO token and the Yesgo project. The Nasdaq billboard is a unique opportunity to boost their brand visibility and connect with a vast, diverse audience.

Yesgo has an ambitious roadmap for the future. In Q3 2023, they plan to launch the world's top 20 XT exchanges, the first horse racing competitive chain game, and a joint promotion with 100+ KOLs in the coin circle. They also plan to be reported by six authoritative media in Europe and America. In the first quarter of 2024, Yesgo plans to launch the world's top 10 exchanges, the Texas Hold'em board game, a Southeast Asian short video platform, and a Metaverse SDK platform. They also plan to launch a blockchain + AI platform, a joint promotion with 300+ KOLs in the coin circle, and be jointly reported by 15+ authoritative media in Southeast Asia. In the third quarter of 2024, Yesgo plans to develop a decentralized wallet, launch yesgoDEX, and launch a sheep leisure chain game. They also plan to have a joint promotion with 300+ KOLs in the coin circle and be jointly promoted by 15+ authoritative media in the world. In the first quarter of 2025, Yesgo plans to launch Coinsafe Exchange, develop the yesgo ecological public chain, launch the Bloodbath Arena shooting game, and establish the yesgo gaming club to compete with global gaming players and build brand influence. They also plan to have a joint promotion with 50+ authoritative media around the world.

Website: www.hiyesb.com

Twitter: twitter.com/Yesgo_Web3

Telegram: t.me/+Hgh22mTEnoo3ZjE1

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

