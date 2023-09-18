The Highest-Rated Plans Everywhere Kaiser Permanente Serves

Kaiser Permanente's health plans are again rated among the nation's best for overall treatment, prevention, and patient experience by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the nation, no one outperforms Kaiser Permanente when it comes to providing expert, coordinated care and outstanding service.

In the 2023 National Committee for Quality Assurance's annual report, released in September, Kaiser Permanente's private (commercial) and Medicare plans were rated highest among competitors' plans or tied for highest in every geographic region served .

More 5-star and 4.5-star plans than any organization

For 2023, NCQA analyzed nearly 1,100 commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid plans, introducing new measures on health equity along with stratifications of race and ethnicity. Kaiser Permanente fully supports the NCQA changes that align with its dedication to advancing health equity.

Only 2 plans received 5 out of 5 stars, one of which was Kaiser Permanente's commercial plan available in the mid-Atlantic states (Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.).

All of Kaiser Permanente's Medicare plans received 4.5 stars. And 2 of Kaiser Permanente's other commercial plans, in Northern California and Southern California, received 4.5 stars. This is a remarkable accomplishment given that only 7% of the nation's plans rated 4.5 stars or higher.

In addition, Kaiser Permanente has more 5-star and 4.5-star plans combined than any other health care organization for the eighth ratings cycle in a row.

"We at Kaiser Permanente are proud to once again be recognized as a national leader by the NCQA," said Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Kaiser Permanente. "Our integrated model prioritizes the health of our members and our outstanding people have demonstrated a remarkable ability to rapidly learn and adapt to meet the challenges facing all of health care."

High-quality care Kaiser Permanente members deserve

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization that works to improve health care quality. NCQA ratings are based on a number of measures that assess how each plan performs when it comes to prevention and equity, treatment, and patient experience.

"The NCQA ratings reflect the dedication of our highly skilled doctors, nurses, and other clinicians in providing innovative, equitable care," said Nancy Gin , MD, executive vice president for quality at Kaiser Permanente and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation, the national umbrella organization for the more than 23,000 physicians who provide care to Kaiser Permanente's members. "Our care teams are committed to continuous improvement as we evolve our unique integrated systems to achieve high-quality care."

Learn more about NCQA's ratings and methodology and the other awards and recognition Kaiser Permanente repeatedly earns for being a great place to get care.

