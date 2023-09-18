HPPY Skin Launches Refrigerated Skincare Line with State-of-the-Art Food Technology

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today HPPY Skin launches its clean skincare line with their debut product, the Refresh Mask, a cold-pressed cryo-facial mask. HPPY Skin is the first and only refrigerated skincare brand made with high pressure processing technology to produce effective, nutrient-rich formulas, without preservatives.

HPPY Skin is the first skincare brand to use high-pressure processing cold-water technology from the food industry, otherwise known as "HPP," to preserve the nutrients in their products. The brand's formulas include fresh ingredients rather than extracts and contain only elements that will benefit the skin, meaning no stabilizers, emulsifiers, preservatives or fillers. The use of HPP provides product safety and a longer shelf life without the use of preservatives and encourages nutrient retention due to the lack of heat.

The Refresh Mask hydrates dull, thirsty skin by feeding it active ingredients captured at the height of potency. Powered by high-pressure processing, this fridge-fresh mask delivers an active mix of Spirulina, Caffeine, Raw Organic Cucumber and Hyaluronic Acid without preservatives or chemicals. Other ingredients include Aloe Vera, Manuka Honey, Kaolin Clay, Squalane Oil (derived from olives), Tocopherol (Vitamin E Oil), Avena Sativa (Oat), Kernel Flour and Coffeeberry Energy. The result is skin that feels 90% more hydrated and plumped, 94% softer and smoother, and 90% overall healthy and balanced according to a 2023 consumer perception study.

HPPY Skin plans to expand their offerings with other innovative products including serums, toners, moisturizers, and cleansers, all made with highly effective skincare actives that retain and even increase their bioavailability over time with advanced food technology. All products should be kept in your refrigerator upon arrival.

Growing up in a family food business, founder Hannah Penn discovered how high-pressure processing is applicable in different industries, specifically skincare. "We saw what HPP did for the food and beverage industry, allowing people to eat foods and drink juices that are fresh, rather than heat treated. Our minds went directly to skin care. Through our family businesses, we have always been passionate about the consumer – specifically, offering the consumer a better, higher quality product with no additives, and this is something we have now applied to skincare," says Penn.

HPPY SKIN is now available at hppyskin.com for $56 for a pack of 5 masks. For more information and to schedule an interview with the founder, please contact hppyskin@michelemariepr.com.

About HPPY Skin

HPPY Skin was founded in 2019 when founder Hannah Penn began working with high-pressure processing technology and wanted to apply it to skincare. HPPY Skin's formulas are far different than others on the market: they use whole foods and clinically-backed skincare actives so that the consumer gets all the skin-loving vitamins and antioxidants it needs to stay plump and hydrated, without the preservatives. HPPY Skin aims to disrupt the industry with highly technical and efficacious products with no downside of fillers, preservatives, or stabilizers.

