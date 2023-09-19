Blue Bunny Invites You to Glam Your Fam At a 90’s Themed Photoshoot

Strike a Pose and Embrace the Iconic 90's Vibe With A Free Photoshoot and Frozen Treats at Local Malls Across the Country

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unpack your neon tracksuits, fanny packs, and scrunchies for a totally rad 90's-inspired photoshoot that will be sure to let you relive the glory days. Blue Bunny invites families all around the country to get ready for a blast from the past with "Glam Your Fam" pop-up photoshoots taking place from Sept. 23-Oct. 7 at iconic shopping malls in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. This unique throwback experience offers friends, family, and even furry friends a fun place to snap those perfect nostalgic family photos reminiscent of the old school '90s glamour shots!

Each pop-up will feature top-notch photographers like celebrity favorite Tom Tuong from Tom's 1-Hour Photo , who will capture the essence of the '90s against rad, dreamy backdrops adorned with totally tubular and hilarious '90s themed props, making you feel like you've stepped into a time machine. Blue Bunny will also hand out free disposable cameras to the first 50 people who arrive at each event. Of course, a day of fun is never complete without frozen treats, which will be given out to all who join in on the fun!

Sept. 23 , The Grove, Los Angeles, CA. : Angelenos can join the '90s fun and get their picture taken by the one and only Tom Tuong from Tom's One Hour Photo Lab! The fun-filled event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located near the statue on Level 1.

Sept. 30 , Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, Ill. : Chicagoans get to relive their 90's family photoshoot dreams by having their glamour shots taken by the Saturation Room , a top tier photography company known for its creative shots and colorful backdrops at one of the largest shopping destinations in the US! The epic event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is on Level 1 in the Grand Court. Chicagoans get to relive their 90's family photoshoot dreams by having their glamour shots taken by the, a top tier photography company known for its creative shots and colorful backdrops at one of the largest shopping destinations in the US! The epic event will run fromand is on Level 1 in the Grand Court.

Oct. 7 , Roosevelt Field Mall, Garden City, NY .: New Yorkers can throw it back to the '90s at Long Island's premier shopping destination by having their glamour photos taken by the Saturation Room! The fun-filled event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Level 1 in the North Court.

"At Blue Bunny, we make fun and what's more fun than getting all glammed up with whomever you call your fam at one of the most nostalgic places from the '90s- the mall- while enjoying some free Blue Bunny frozen treats?" said Jeremy Hrynewycz, Brand Marketing Director at Blue Bunny. "You know what they say – a picture is worth a thousand words, and we are proud not only to help create these memories but also freeze them in time for families and friends to treasure for years to come."

Can't make it in person? That's ok! Blue Bunny will take its pop-up virtual with their '90s themed site, allowing families to Glam Your Fam at home! The site allows participants to select a totally awesome 90's themed backdrop and upload their favorite fam photo to the portal. From there, their family photo will get a dose of 90's glam and families can share their throwback photos on social media by using the hashtag #BBGlamYourFam and tagging @blue_bunny on Instagram and @bluebunny on TikTok. We can't wait to see your epic fam photos – because the '90s are back, and they're more fabulous than ever.

Learn more about the Glam Your Fam events and how you can get involved virtually by visiting http://www.bluebunny.com/glam-your-fam .

About Blue Bunny

For more than 80 years, Blue Bunny has been crafting delicious dairy desserts made with fun, fresh ingredients. Today, Blue Bunny offers over 75 varieties of frozen treats. Blue Bunny continues to innovate, bringing playfully indulgent frozen treats to freezers across the country, most recently with their perfectly indulgent Mini Bars and new take on soft serve – Twist Cones® and Soft scoopables. You can find fan favorites, like the Mini Swirls cones, their signature Bunny Tracks® scoopables, and their award-winning Load'd Sundaes® packed with tons of mix-ins, on shelves or being served near you! For more information, visit BlueBunny.com .

About Wells Enterprises



Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World'' as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com .

