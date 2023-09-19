Miami Marlins and TicketRev Team Up in First-of-its-Kind Innovative Partnership, Letting Fans Make Their Pitch on Ticket Prices for Marlins Baseball

The trendsetting collaboration will leverage TicketRev's fan friendly technology to provide an unparalleled ticketing experience that lets fans choose their preferred price

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live event ticketing platform TicketRev today announced its first-ever professional sports partnership with the Miami Marlins, the trendsetting and innovating Major League Baseball team located in the burgeoning tech hub. The announcement is preceded by the launch of TicketRev's new product offering, which enables any professional sports team or organization to give their fans the ability to choose their preferred price for tickets.

The Marlins Make Your Pitch program launches today – Tuesday, September 19, allowing fans to choose their seating preferences and price to remaining 2023 regular season Miami Marlins home games by visiting Marlins.com/MakeYourPitch .

TicketRev is the first buyer-driven marketplace and technology suite for live event tickets, allowing fans to choose their desired price for tickets. These fan-submitted requests enable sellers to accept offers without listing inventory for sale. Now expanding its product offerings to teams, TicketRev's groundbreaking partnership with the Marlins will streamline and enhance the ticket-buying process, offering fans unparalleled flexibility and convenience. This collaboration also provides the franchise with newfound fan data, paving the way for increased insights in ticketing and fan experiences.

"The implementation of TicketRev's trendsetting technology is about developing a deeper connection with our fans," said Christian Lowe, Vice President of Analytics & Strategy, Miami Marlins. "TicketRev's platform provides our fans with the innovative ticketing experience that empowers them to make their pitch for their preferred price. This collaboration is a game-changer and sets the stage for unforgettable fan experiences and new opportunities to make Marlins Baseball more engaging than ever."

TicketRev's new product is a white-label solution that integrates directly within any professional sports team or organization's current ticketing stack. Fans submit offers for tickets in three easy steps. First, they choose the game(s) that they would like to attend, then they select their desired seating preference, and finally, they make their pitch on their preferred ticket price. TicketRev's proprietary technology suggests a fair offer range to help guide fans. When a team approves the fans' offer, their payment method is charged, and their tickets are delivered. By leveraging TicketRev's technology, fans feel more empowered to buy tickets. Furthermore, the platform enhances a team's data collection which should yield further optimizations and customized experience.

"Born in South Florida, TicketRev is on a mission to democratize live event ticketing by ensuring that fans and teams benefit from data-driven decisions," said Jason Shatsky, TicketRev Co-Founder & CEO. "Partnering with the Miami Marlins allows us to transform our local insights into exceptional experiences. We're not just selling tickets; we're changing the way fans experience live events."

About TicketRev:

TicketRev is the first demand-driven marketplace and technology suite for live event tickets. Fans name their own price for tickets, enabling sellers to accept requests and sell their tickets instantly and discreetly. Since its founding in 2022, TicketRev has grown to serve upwards of 25,000 active users. The company is backed by world-class investors, including 500 Global, Soma Capital, Groove Capital, Techstars and a number of angel investors. To learn more about TicketRev, visit www.ticketrev.com or search TicketRev in the App Store or Google Play.

