Oracle Helps Organizations Boost Employee Engagement and Retention

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle has added new employee recognition and rewards capabilities to Oracle ME, the employee experience platform within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). The latest updates include Oracle Celebrate, a first-of-its-kind recognition and rewards offering that helps organizations boost performance, engagement, and retention by providing the workforce insights and capabilities needed to deliver a more personalized, meaningful experience for employees.

"Employees are the foundation of any successful organization, and leaders need to ensure that their people feel celebrated and valued or risk losing both talent and productivity," said Yvette Cameron, senior vice president, product strategy, Oracle Cloud HCM. "With Oracle Celebrate, organizations can now leverage a complete, unified employee experience platform that aligns recognition with company values to cultivate a culture of appreciation and recognition, while encouraging more impactful peer-to-peer interactions. These new capabilities make employee recognition easy, meaningful, and inclusive while empowering HR and business leaders to prioritize employee appreciation, boost engagement, and motivate their workforce."

Oracle Celebrate is natively built in Oracle ME, part of Oracle Cloud HCM. This helps HR and business leaders tailor recognition programs to organizational values, naturally embed peer-to-peer recognition in daily workflows, and connect data across the entire employee experience platform to truly understand what is working and what isn't among their workforce. Oracle Celebrate includes:

Peer-to-peer recognition : Enables employees and leaders to acknowledge coworkers across the organization when and where it matters most with real-time, contextual, and personal recognition tied to business values. This capability uniquely embeds peer recognition into an employee's daily routine and flow of work, such as weekly pulse surveys, emails, or instant messenger.

Generative AI assistant : Enables employees to strengthen peer-to-peer recognition by generating recommended improvements to their submissions. This helps employees quickly create more impactful notes of recognition for their peers across the organization.

Nomination and event-based awards : Enables employees to recognize their peers for milestone events, such as work anniversaries and promotions, or for nominations made by peers and managers, such as employee of the month. These features are triggered by updates to employee profiles in Oracle Cloud HCM and encourage workers to recognize peer accomplishments and key moments that matter.

Redeemable points : Enables employees to earn points when they are recognized for their efforts by team members. This allows employees to redeem their accrued points for rewards that their organization has created and integrated into the system.

Recognition insights dashboard : Enables managers to understand and act on insights that detail what their team is being most recognized for, identify their top contributors, and highlight individuals who may require more attention and support. This allows organizations to help ensure that their entire workforce is recognized for their contributions.

Real-time recognition and engagement data : Enables organizations to continuously monitor and update recognition programs with timely and accurate data. This helps administrators measure the effectiveness of recognition and rewards programs by tracking engagement across the entire organization, business groups, and teams, and correlate recognition efforts with business impact such as attrition, engagement, and productivity.

Recognition-based social feed: Enables employers to create a real-time stream of organization and team-wide shoutouts and awards. This helps promote camaraderie and provide visibility into daily efforts, shoutouts, and accolades that often go unnoticed.

"The applications and value of recognition are expanding and evolving as organizations rethink how they connect into and uplevel employee success," said Zachary Chertok, research manager for employee experience, IDC, "Building an ecosystem for recognition helps source the roots of achievement, moving the needle on best practices as success happens, stimulating cultural acceptance around process innovation, and building belonging through community acknowledgement and appreciation."

"I think I speak for a lot of organizations when I say it's difficult to create a simple system to ensure employees are receiving the praise and recognition they deserve. This has been a big gap in the HR software market, especially as we all know a strong sense of value and accomplishment is critical to driving employee engagement and workforce efficiency," said Ushaan Abeywickrema, director of human resources, MAS Capital. "We are excited about Oracle Celebrate and its potential to introduce innovative capabilities that revolutionize how we personalize the employee journey. We are hopeful that Oracle Celebrate will help us easily acknowledge the dedication and hard work of our team members all the while reinforcing our commitment to our organizational culture and productivity. We believe that by being recognized for their contributions, our employees will feel more seen, supported, and empowered to be their best selves and deliver their best work."

Natively built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every HR process from hire to retire across the enterprise with a native employee experience platform. By connecting all employee data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. Built-in AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data and surface recommendations to help HR teams improve business operations.

