Attain Partners Named Among Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For 2023

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, today announced that it has been named as one of Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For 2023. To identify the best firms to work for in the consulting industry, Consulting Magazine conducted an anonymous survey taken by a firm's billable consultants. Based on these responses, firms are scored and measured against all qualifying firms. As a result of this anonymous feedback, Attain Partners has been named on the "Best Firms to Work For" list.

"We firmly believe that when our team members thrive, so does our entire organization and we are proud that our team is engaged and connected, feeling supported and valued," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Partners. "It is their dedicated work ethic, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit that drive our success and allow us to provide insanely great consulting services to our clients. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and collaborative environment that empowers our team's success while building a values-driven, built-to-last, and next-generation firm."

Headquartered in McLean, VA, the Attain Partners team spans the country across 35 states and the District of Columbia. Having recently launched its IDEA—Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Allyship—Program to maximize a sense of belonging by creating an environment where diverse experiences are embraced, authenticity is welcomed, and safe spaces are accessible, Attain Partners works consistently to consider and support the needs of all members equally.

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

