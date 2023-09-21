Butterfinger® Is the Official Candy Bar of Spirit Halloween and Is Giving Away Free Candy This Weekend at Select Spirit Halloween Stores Nationwide

Fans can score a Trick-or-Treaters' dream haul of Butterfinger bars with The Sweetest House on the Street Contest launching September 29

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween and Butterfinger® are teaming up for the sweetest collaboration of the year - it's all treats, no tricks because Butterfinger® is now the official candy bar of Spirit Halloween , the leading Halloween retailer in North America.

To celebrate this scary good partnership, the go-to Halloween destination and iconic candy bar are teaming up to make the 2023 Halloween season the best one yet. Fans looking to lay a finger on a free Butterfinger should check out their local Spirit Halloween . Spirit Halloween is hosting a Butterfinger tasting weekend starting Friday, September 22 at select locations, handing out free Butterfinger bars to in-store guests. Plus, consumers can score a free collectible tote bag featuring a mashup of the two iconic brands - but don't delay because it's first come first serve while supplies last!

Fans will also have the chance to win a case of full-size Butterfinger bars to pass out to lucky trick-or-treaters, a huge mystery pack of Spirit Halloween décor plus a $100 Spirit Gift Card for a total value of nearly $1,000 which is guaranteed to earn the winner serious street cred as the "Sweetest House on the Street." We know trick-or-treaters and Halloween fans will come running to celebrate with Butterfinger and Spirit Halloween at your house! Follow @SpiritHalloween on Instagram to enter. The delicious contest launches on Friday, September 29, 2023, and runs through Monday, October 2, 2023.

"We live and breathe Halloween 365 days a year, and we know candy plays a special role in celebrations for many during the Halloween season," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President, Spirit Halloween. "Our guests love coming to their local Spirit Halloween store each season for the thrills and surprises that await within the walls of every Spirit Halloween, and we are so excited to team up with Butterfinger, one of our favorite candy bars, to make that visit even sweeter this year."

"For one hundred years, Butterfinger has been a candy bar icon thanks to its crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery flavor," added Neal Finkler, Vice President of Marketing for Butterfinger and Baby Ruth. "Halloween is the time of year when people of all ages hope for Butterfinger bars in their bag, so we're thrilled to be the Official Candy Bar of Spirit Halloween to bring even more of Butterfinger's irresistible flavor to Halloween lovers."

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on social media. Visit SpiritHalloween.com , where die-hard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

To learn more about Butterfinger this Halloween season, check out Butterfinger.com and follow along on the Butterfinger social channels, Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly known as Twitter ) and YouTube .

About Spirit Halloween

Celebrating 40 years of business, Spirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com ) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com .

