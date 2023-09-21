Hasz Fund Control Provides Notice of Security Incident

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In late March 2023, Hasz Fund Control ("Hasz") became aware of a security incident that impacted our network and prevented us from accessing critical systems to operate our business. Upon becoming aware of the incident, we took immediate action to investigate the matter including notifying law enforcement, retaining leading data security and privacy professionals to assist in our investigation, and implementing enhanced security measures. Now that the investigation has concluded, we have confirmed that the scope of Hasz data impacted by this incident involved personal information. We are unaware of any misuse of any information related to this incident, including identity theft or fraud.

The investigation determined that the following types of information may have been impacted: name, address, social security number, date of birth, driver's license number, health insurance information, medical information, financial account information, taxpayer identification number, username and password, and vehicle license plate number. Note that this describes categories of information identified as present within the affected systems during the incident and includes categories that are not relevant to each individual whose information may have been impacted.

We take this event and the security of information in our care seriously. Upon identifying this incident, we immediately implemented measures to further improve the security of our systems and practices. We worked with a leading privacy and security firm to aid in our investigation and response, and we have reported this incident to relevant government agencies.

We encourage individuals who may be potentially impacted to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to 1 free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. Additional information and resources are outlined below.

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps an individual can take to protect personal information may be obtained by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by calling 1-877-438-4338. Individuals should file a police report if they are a victim of identity theft or fraud. To file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, an individual will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim.

If you have questions, you can contact Hasz at 818-918-6431 ext. 116.

