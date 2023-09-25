Target Circle Week Returns Oct. 1-7 with Deep Savings on Thousands of Items and up to 40% off for Target Circle Members

The week-long event features savings of up to 40% off top brands like Beats, Native and Dyson

The event also features 50% off annual Shipt memberships, plus exclusive offers from Ulta Beauty at Target and Tripadvisor

Members of Target Circle, Target's free-to-join loyalty program, can shop the deals in stores, online and via the Target app

Guests who aren't Target Circle members can access the deals by joining Target Circle at Target.com/circle — it's quick and easy

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today unveiled plans for its Target Circle Week event Oct. 1-7, exclusively for members of Target Circle, its free-to-join loyalty program. With deep discounts on hot, trending gifts, seasonal items, everyday essentials and more, Target is offering a full week of savings on thousands of products across its assortment.

In addition to deep savings on top products and brands, members will also receive exclusive access to special offers from Shipt, Ulta Beauty at Target and Tripadvisor. Target's more than 100 million Circle members can shop Target Circle Week deals in stores, online and on the Target app. Anyone who isn't yet a member can quickly and easily join for free at Target.com/circle to access the Target Circle Week deals, plus additional perks, personalized offers and more all year long.

"Our guests have told us how much they love Target Circle Week, so we're going big this October with savings across our assortment, new offers from partners and deals that deliver on affordable joy," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "Mark your calendars, Circle members, because this is the perfect time to save on your favorite items and discover new favorites, too. We can't wait to celebrate with you online, in our stores or through our industry-leading same-day services like Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt."

Preview the deals, with more on the way

Here's a first look at some of the top Target Circle Week deals. Additional deals will be revealed Sunday, Oct. 1, on Target.com.

Spend $50 on toys and save $10 , or spend $100 on toys and save $25

Spend $50 on household essentials, receive a $15 Target gift card

Spend $25 on select beauty brands, receive a $5 Target gift card

Up to 40% off kitchen items

Up to 40% off floor care items

30% off women's sweaters, denim, jewelry, accessories and shoes

30% off select Halloween costumes and accessories

20% off bedding and bath items

20% off select diapers and wipes

20% off select grocery including cereal, granola and coffee

20% select books and movies

$70 on $129.99 , reg. $199.99 ) Saveon Beats headphones (sale, reg.

Exclusive Target Circle offers from Shipt, Ulta Beauty at Target and Tripadvisor

For the first time, Target's same-day delivery service, Shipt, and Ulta Beauty at Target will get in on the Target Circle Week savings. In addition, the retailer is partnering again with Tripadvisor on a special offer exclusively for Target Circle members. Partner offers include:

$49 , reg. $99 ), so guests can enjoy the ease and convenience of having all orders of $35 or more delivered to their doorstep in as soon as an hour. 50% off a new annual same-day delivery membership for Shipt (down to, reg.), so guests can enjoy the ease and convenience of having all orders ofor more delivered to their doorstep in as soon as an hour.

$40 or more on select $5 Target gift card when a guest's Target Circle account is linked to their Ultamate Rewards account. Guests can Spendor more on select Ulta Beauty at Target brands, get aTarget gift card when a guest's Target Circle account is linked to their Ultamate Rewards account. Guests can link their accounts quickly and easily and save on brands they love throughout Circle Week.

20% off Tripadvisor Things to Do , which includes over 300,000 experiences from around the globe, including cultural and city tours, day trips and outdoor excursions.

Tips for making the most of Target Circle Week

As guests plan for Target Circle Week, they can take advantage of the following tips to save even more and make shopping easy.

Pre-save top deals — Guests who would like a head start on the sale can pre-save the top 10 Circle Week deals Sept. 24-30 for quick and easy purchase when Target Circle Week begins Oct. 1. Guests can click on the top deals to add them to their Target Circle account, making it simple to purchase once the sale begins.

Easy shopping with same-day services — Guests can shop Target Circle Week their way — in stores, on Target.com or via the Target app. They can easily get their deals the same day by shopping in stores or with the retailer's free same-day Order Pickup and Drive Up services in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase and no membership fee required. Guests can add a Starbucks drink to their Drive Up order and use the free Returns with Drive Up service to return items ordered through their Target.com account. Guests can also use Target's same-day delivery with Shipt to have their purchases delivered to their door in as soon as one hour.

RedCard savings — As always, guests receive 5% off all Target purchases (which adds to Target Circle deals for even more savings) and free shipping on orders of $35 or more when using their Target RedCard.

Even more savings with Deal of the Day — Target's popular Deal of the Day kicks off Oct. 1 and runs through Dec. 24, now exclusively for Circle members. Guests can check back each day during Target Circle Week and beyond for new daily deals featuring new and must-have items as well as everyday essentials.

Find more Target Circle savings tips on Target's YouTube channel.

Additional benefits of Target Circle

Target Circle members enjoy offers, personalized deals and more ways to save year-round, including 1% earnings rewards on non-RedCard purchases to use on future Target trips and 5% off a shopping trip during the guest's birthday month. Over the past year alone, Target Circle members have saved more than $1 billion. Target Circle also gives members the chance to vote to determine where Target directs funds in their communities. With each qualifying Target trip, guests earn one vote and can use their votes to help direct the retailer's donations to local nonprofit organizations. At the end of each quarterly voting period, Target allocates donations to the nonprofits based on the percentage of votes they receive. Guests can create a free Target Circle account via the Target app or on Target.com.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

