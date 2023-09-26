CereVasc eShunt® System Study Data Presented at Congress of Neurological Surgeons Meeting

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a clinical-stage, medical device company developing novel treatments for neurological diseases, announced that data from clinical studies examining the use of its eShunt System to treat elderly patients with normal pressure hydrocephalus and patients with communicating hydrocephalus following treatment for a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, was recently presented at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

(PRNewsfoto/CereVasc, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Adel Malek, CereVasc Chief Medical Officer, presented the following at CNS:

"Development of a Percutaneous Endovascular Biomimetic Shunt (eShunt) for Treatment of Communicating Hydrocephalus"

"Use of the eShunt Implant in Treatment of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Communicating Hydrocephalus"

"Minimally Invasive Treatment of Idiopathic Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Using the Endovascular eShunt Implant"

Dan Levangie, CereVasc President & CEO stated, "We are now seeing the impact of our eShunt System in dozens of patients treated and we are thrilled by the results, and grateful for the opportunity to share them with the physician community. The eShunt System provides the opportunity to treat both complicated conditions with a minimally invasive alternative to the current invasive standard of care. The data presented at CNS bolster our confidence in the potential of the eShunt System as we transition to broader use in a pivotal clinical trial in early 2024."

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical stage, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its initial product, the eShunt System, encompasses the first-ever, groundbreaking percutaneous transvenous-transdural access to the central nervous system minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH), a potential improvement to the current standard of care. The eShunt device concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery and Director of Endovascular Neurosurgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and not available for sale within or outside the United States.

Company Contacts:

DJ Cass

CereVasc, Inc.

djcass@cerevasc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CereVasc, Inc.