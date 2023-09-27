Zeus Launches Next-Generation Tubing for Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds

The New Absorv™ XSE Features Expanded Sizes, Improved Uniformity, and Customizable Properties

ORANGEBURG, S.C., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus, a global leader in advanced polymer solutions, announced today that it has developed Absorv™ XSE oriented tubing, the newest member of the company's family of bioabsorbable products. Available in a variety of resins and expanded size ranges, Absorv XSE provides a highly customizable platform for design and offers an alternative to metallic products implanted permanently in the human body.

"Our new Absorv XSE oriented tubing gives medical device manufacturers another tool in their design toolkit," noted Carl Liebert, Director of Product Management at Zeus. "As our customers set out to develop next-generation devices, this latest Zeus tubing platform helps them expand the types of applications they address and produce better overall designs."

The versatility of Absorv XSE enables medical device manufacturers to explore bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BRS) applications beyond the treatment of coronary artery disease. Expanded applications within the cardiovascular system, peripheral vascular system, Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT), and related fields are now within reach.

By leveraging significant advancements in polymer processing, Zeus offers the new, highly customizable Absorv™ XSE platform in multiple polymer options and expanded size ranges. Through customization, device engineers can configure product properties to meet specific design requirements related to mechanical properties and absorption profiles.

"The development of Absorv XSE required an in-depth approach," said James Lindsey III, Senior Research Engineer at Zeus. "By focusing intently on structure-property relationships and application-specific morphology development, we were able to develop a truly novel manufacturing process with new game-changing capabilities."

Medical device manufacturers can also rely on the dimensional uniformity of Absorv XSE. Test results from MeKo MedTech, a business unit of MeKo Manufacturing e.K. and global leader in precision laser cutting, showed that longer lengths and improved wall thickness uniformity throughout the length of Absorv XSE tubing resulted in approximately 25% more usable scaffolds after laser cutting than the previous generation of Absorv oriented tubing. These findings translate to improved consistency, greater laser-cutting efficiency, and more predictable outcomes for design engineers.

"We developed Absorv XSE oriented tubing to address shortcomings with first-generation bioresorbable vascular scaffolds. This next evolution in bioresorbable device design gives device engineers more efficient and predictable options," said Jason Fant, Product Manager at Zeus. "With a combination of unmatched sizing, uniform wall thickness, and tailored absorption profiles, Absorv XSE oriented tubing will allow designers to replace metallic stents in a wider variety of procedures."

QUICK FACTS

The new Absorv XSE platform offers a high degree of customization with multiple polymer options, a new expansive size range, and the ability to tailor the mechanical and absorption properties for specific BRS applications.

Designed for conversion into medical devices like bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, Absorv XSE tubing offers an alternative to metallic products implanted permanently in the human body.

Enhanced wall thickness uniformity delivers improved consistency and a more predictable platform for designing bioresorbable vascular scaffolds.

RESOURCES

Click here to request a prototype run.

Zeus: Learn more about the company and its products on the Zeus website or call toll-free at 1-800-526-3842 or +1-803-268-9500 outside the U.S.

ABOUT ZEUS

Zeus, headquartered in Orangeburg, South Carolina, is the world's leading polymer extrusion and catheter design manufacturer. More than 50 years of experience in medical, aerospace, energy, automotive, fiber optics, and more allows Zeus to achieve its mission to provide solutions, enable innovation, and enhance lives. The company employs over 2,200 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, Orangeburg, St. Matthews, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, California; Arden Hills, Minnesota; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com .

