iCRYO to Host Second Annual Elevate Conference Amid Momentous Year of Growth

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, has announced the details of its 2nd Annual Elevate Conference, taking place from Thursday October 5th to Sunday, October 8th in Houston, Texas. The event is open to all franchisees, area developers, stakeholders, and corporate team members.

The second annual event will celebrate a record-breaking year for iCRYO, and showcase the brand's leading innovation within the wellness industry. With more franchisees than ever before set to be in attendance, this year's conference will be an occasion for the entire franchise system to come together and celebrate the brand's recent growth.

On the heels of iCRYO's expansion into Canada, 2023 is proving to be a momentous year for the brand. With over 200 signed franchise agreements year-to-date, iCRYO shows no signs of slowing down.

In addition to an overview of expansion strategy, the conference will allow iCRYO to showcase enhancements made to its business model, service offerings, and more. The event will also honor existing franchisees and recognize those who have gone above and beyond for the brand since it was founded.

"The 2nd annual Elevate conference is going to build off all of the success we have seen in the last year. We're looking forward to an action-packed weekend filled with team-building activities and educational opportunities," stated Kyle Jones, Co-Founder of iCRYO. "Elevate is another way for us to continue to celebrate our success, sharing business and wellness insight through our network of franchisees and wellness experts. We can't wait to welcome everyone for another exciting year."

Over the 3 days, iCRYO will be celebrating a wide range of events, including its annual iCRYO Golf Classic, a top performers VIP party, a black-tie awards gala, franchisee workshops, as well as new product and service releases.

In addition to a variety of guest speakers, featured sponsors that will be in attendance include Theralight, OxyHealth LLC, CryoBuilt, NeveSkin X Artemis, Seca Medical Scales, Xact Xpressions, Empower Pharmacy, Jazz HR, Next Wellness, Pulse Centers, and Toole & Associates.

Currently, iCRYO has awarded over 200 locations across the United States & Canada with plans to expand to additional countries in the near future. To learn more about iCRYO and the franchise opportunity, visit https://icryo.com/start-cryotherapy-franchise-business/ .

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As one of the leading franchises in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional wellness franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Therapy, Bodysculpting, Red Light Therapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners that includes the systems and comprehensive training to provide safe services across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while setting the standard in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com .

