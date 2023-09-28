After nearly two years of restructuring and life-saving milestones, LiveOnNY achieves remarkable employee-designated recognition as a best place to work in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the NY Metro region was named one of Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC 2023 for the second year in a row. The recognition comes during another record-breaking year for LiveOnNY, where selfless New Yorkers – organ donor heroes – saved more lives than ever before.

LiveOnNY Named a Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC 2023 for Second Year in a Row (PRNewswire)

Since implementing a new strategic plan in 2022, LiveOnNY worked with the NY community more than ever before, increasing the amount of organ donors, tissue donors, and organs transplanted by approximately 50% in each category, compared to the same time period prior. These milestones were achieved by focusing on educating the public and our healthcare and community partners about these gifts of life, reducing myths, misconceptions, and disparities within the donation community. For these efforts, LiveOnNY has received 15 proclamations by county executives, clerks, legislators, and borough presidents from nearly every county in the NY Metro Region with 'LiveOnNY Days' declared by elected officials in Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Rockland and Westchester Counties.

In that same timeframe, to meet fast growing sentiment for organ and tissue donation in the NY Metro region, LiveOnNY increased staff by nearly 60% percent in one of the most competitive healthcare markets in the world. LiveOnNY accomplished this while working with our donor hospitals and partnering with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to increase donation.

"In concert with the remarkable growth of donation in our community, LiveOnNY itself also grew significantly. For the second year in a row, we are humbled by this recognition from both the LiveOnNY staff and the communities we serve," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP. "Turnarounds are challenging. Our team's focus remains steadfast in our commitment to honor NY donor heroes and their families with hard work and dedication; to lean into these challenges when lives are at stake. Their resilience, tenacity and professionalism are the driving forces behind our success and the reason LiveOnNY is once again named one of Crain's Best Places to Work in New York, proving that when expertise, passion, and purpose align, there's no challenge too great for New Yorkers to overcome."

To help determine the final list of the best companies, Crain's conducted an anonymous third-party survey of all LiveOnNY employees aimed at the experiences and attitudes of employees with respect to their workplace. As a result, this accolade is a true reflection of LiveOnNY employees and the community they serve.

"In the challenging, rewarding, and rapidly changing field of organ donation and transplantation, the team at LiveOnNY consistently demonstrates unwavering compassion and professionalism," said Lee H. Perlman, Chairman of the Board, LiveOnNY. "Their tireless efforts not only honor the wishes of organ and tissue donors and their gifts of life, but also provide hope to those in need on the transplant waitlist across the nation. LiveOnNY is truly a special place to work."

The ranking of the 100 top employers will appear in the October 23rd print issue of Crain's New York.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley. Working closely with donor hospital and transplant centers, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

ABOUT CRAIN'S NEW YORK BUSINESS

Crain's New York Business is New York City's source of news, relied upon by industry leaders and decision-makers in the private and public sectors. In addition to the breaking news, deep analysis, commentary, special reports and features available every day on CrainsNewYork.com, Crain's publishes a weekly magazine and produces exclusive databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of our city and state. Crain's New York Business staff provides unparalleled coverage on New York's economy and the companies, industries and institutions that make the city run and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

