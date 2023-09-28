Vidillion Corp Taps DoubleVerify for Fraud Protection and Viewability Measurement

Providing sophisticated in-app ad verification tools to combat invalid traffic, support quality and improve performance for mobile and CTV publishers and advertisers

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, is pleased to advise that through its wholly-owned US operating subsidiary, Sabio Inc., it has re-engaged DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. Sabio Inc. engaged DV for the benefit of its subsidiary Vidillion Corp ("Vidillion"), a U.S. based streaming TV supply-side platform (SSP) and technology provider for content creators, and is utilizing DV Marketplace Suite Quality Insights. First initiated on June 09, 2022, Sabio Inc.'s engagement with DV is through an annual renewable agreement in which DV provides its measurement and reporting capabilities. This is a renewal of the agreement.

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO.P) (PRNewsfoto/Sabio Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With global CTV advertising spend continuing to see double digit growth1, publishers and advertisers need confidence in their media investments. Through this engagement, DV provides fraud detection and viewability reporting for CTV and mobile campaigns, including DV's Fully On-Screen measurement solution, ensuring quality and taking steps to protect advertisers against fraudulent and invalid web traffic. The engagement also enables Vidillion to segment and optimize inventory across their network, maximizing performance and value for advertisers.

"The engagement with DV further solidifies our commitment to an effective, safe and transparent CTV ecosystem for both advertisers and publishers. It's not enough to identify invalid traffic, it's important that we make optimizations to minimize transactions on fraudulent impressions across our network," said Jon Stimmel, Chief Growth Officer of Sabio.

With the growth of CTV as an increasingly vital component of media strategies, the industry faces challenges with measuring quality. DV has a comprehensive set of solutions tailored to CTV environments and is a leader in detection and prevention of new fraud schemes across all inventory types and devices.

Last year, Vidillion announced it received TAG's Certified Against Fraud Seal , a cross-industry accountability program intended to create trust within the digital ad and content recommendation industries, and remains dedicated to combating fraud. Vidillion is enhancing its own supply side offerings with DV's capabilities. Vidillion is laser focused on making sure all traffic entering its ecosystem is held to a high standard and works with publishers to tackle any issues as they arise. Leveraging DV's measurement around viewability and fraud adds another tool towards the mission of fostering a high quality and secure advertising environment.

Vidillion's technology stack includes proprietary tools for ad break optimization, server-side ad insertion ("SSAI"), content recognition, and dynamic ad insertion ("DAI") with demand-side partner integrations. These tools enable publishers to quickly and easily find new ways to monetize their Streaming TV inventory by allowing advertisers to precisely target viewers based on content, context, usage, and geography.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand ("VOD") and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to the growth expectations for the CTV market and future performance under the Company's relationship with DoubleVerify, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors disclosed in the Company's filing statement and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which are publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Jon Stimmel, Chief Growth Officer

investor@sabio.inc

1-844-974-2662

Simon Wong, Executive Vice President

investor@sabio.inc

Sam Wang, Investor Relations

investor@sabio.inc

Hollis Guerra, DBC Brand Communications

hguerra@daddibrand.com

805-403-0705

1 https://www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/connected-tv-ad-spending-to-jump-39-to-21-2b-this-year-iab-says-70105625

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc