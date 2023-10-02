IP.com® Redefines Access to Intellectual Property SaaS Solution with Storefront.IP.com

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IP.com, a pioneer in AI-powered solutions for intellectual property and innovation, is thrilled to unveil its innovative, self-serve, online storefront, available at Storefront.IP.com. This transformative offering sets a new industry benchmark, providing cost-effective access to InnovationQ+ – democratizing access for everyone from individual inventors to IP professionals.

InnovationQ+ is renowned for its AI-powered workflows, empowering businesses with actionable insights. The launch of the self-serve portal represents a significant milestone for IP.com, ushering in a new era of accessibility and affordability.

"Our vision has been to provide broader access to solutions which accelerate innovation," said John Bonin, CEO at IP.com. "We want to empower engineers to change the world, help individual inventors bring their dreams to life, and give IP and R&D professionals the tools they need to excel, even without an enterprise license, granting them access to the impressive capabilities of the AI-enabled Innovation Power Suite™. This momentous launch aligns perfectly with IP.com's core values, focusing on transforming data into actionable decisions, unlocking superior results throughout the innovation lifecycle, and fostering confidence in every interaction."

IP.com's storefront offers four low-cost options:

Basic Plan: get started quickly with AI-powered search essentials.

Premium Plan: includes powerful features such as HD-Analyze, Synopsis AI, unlimited projects and more, to provide the right tools for individuals.

Day Pass: full access to all the powerful features of the Enterprise Edition in a single-day package – ideal for lawyers and attorneys doing project work.

Enterprise Edition: designed for multi-seat enterprises and includes all of the power and features of InnovationQ+ with other benefits.

The commitment to customer satisfaction from IP.com shines through with a 10-day free trial. Customers can select their preferred plan and cancel anytime without hassle.

Now customers no longer need to settle for subpar free options or commit to costly, year-long subscriptions with outdated solutions. InnovationQ+ from IP.com provides an affordable, high-quality alternative delivering actionable insights.

While the storefront focuses on InnovationQ+, IP.com still offers access to other solutions like IQ Ideas+, Defensive Publishing, and a host of custom IP services.

IP.com's value proposition is clear – smarter workflows lead to faster innovation, resulting in greater ROI. InnovationQ+, now accessible from Storefront.IP.com, offers unmatched ease-of-use, superior data quality, and proven results, making it the optimal choice for investing in AI technology.

For more information and to experience the future of AI-powered innovation analytics, visit Storefront.IP.com.

About IP.com:

IP.com is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions and professional services for intellectual property and innovation. Committed to simplicity, accessibility, and affordability, IP.com empowers businesses and professionals with actionable insights to drive innovation and achieve success in a competitive market. We serve as a trusted, single source of support for those seeking to streamline innovation processes, from conception to monetization, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.

