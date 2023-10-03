Allergan Aesthetics and Girls Inc. Partner to Speed the Entry of Young Women into Positions of Leadership in the STEM Field

-- Girls Inc. alumnae in New York, San Antonio and Central Alabama will participate in a virtual panel titled 'Equipping the New Generation of STEM Leaders' with leading women physicians sharing their career journeys including growth moments and challenges --

A social media campaign shares authentic stories and aspirations of girls entering the workforce

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announces its fifth year of partnership with Girls Inc., this year supporting Project Accelerate, a program addressing inequality in the workplace that aims to accelerate young women's trajectories through college and career entry. The Allergan Aesthetics effort will focus specifically on leadership paths in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

"Allergan Aesthetics is first and foremost a company backed by science and fueling the STEM field with bright young minds is critical to our industry's growth," said Carrie Strom, Global President of Allergan Aesthetics and SVP at AbbVie. "We are inspired by the work we are able to do with Girls Inc., ensuring college-aged girls of underrepresented populations have the education, skills and access to excel into positions of leadership as they navigate their professional lives."

Project Accelerate is an extension of the Girls Inc. experience, designed to support young women through their next critical transitions—from high school through college and career. Girls Inc. has historically served elementary, middle and high-school aged girls and this evolution of the Girls Inc. offering was designed as a direct response to girls asking for support from a trusted source as they navigate the next stage of their life.

According to the American Association of University Women (AAUW) finding in "The STEM Gap: Women and Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics," women make up only 28% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields in college.1

As published in the Girls Inc. 2020 Report Girls Take the Lead, this low percentage is also reflected at the school age level with 45% of girls reporting they are considering a career in math or science, and only 35% of women graduate with a bachelor's degree in a STEM field. With STEM fields being among the highest paying and with women being the primary earners for 40% of U.S. households with children, being employed in a STEM field can help set up women—and their families—for economic success.2

"Girls Inc. is proud that our national partnership with Allergan Aesthetics celebrates a commitment to mentorship and creates opportunities for young women to confidently pursue careers within the world of STEM," said Girls Inc. Chief Operating Officer Lisa Ghartey Ogundimu. "We are thrilled to continue building on our partnership and expand to include Project Accelerate which aims to support young women in their educational attainment and careers and drives cultural change toward equity in the workplace, most notably in fields where women, especially women of color, are underrepresented."

Project Accelerate girls will be offered the opportunity to learn more about the Student Internship and Early-Career Opportunities with AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics. AbbVie has opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students to gain experience, build business acumen and enter the talent pipeline into our development program and direct hire roles. Development programs include early career programs that develop leaders of tomorrow through differentiated rotational assignments, leadership development and learning experiences.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. We work with schools and in communities to provide the mentoring relationships, safe spaces, and evidence-based programming that are proven to help girls succeed. Girls build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead change in their lives and effect change in the world. Girls Inc. also works with and for girls to advance legislation and policies that increase opportunities for all girls. Together with partners and supporters, we are building a new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

