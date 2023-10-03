Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches 'Content Competition,' Giving Users the Chance to Win a Share in a 4,000 USDT Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 3, 2023.

OKX Wallet Launches 'Content Competition,' Giving Users the Chance to Win a Share in a 4,000 USDT Prize Pool

OKX Wallet has launched a 'Content Competition,' giving users who create and submit OKX Wallet-related video content the opportunity to win a share in a 4,000 USDT prize pool. The competition began on September 26 and ends on October 10.



Open to both new and existing OKX Wallet users, participants will need to do the following to enter the 'Content Competition':

Go to this link and submit their OKX Wallet address Create a video about OKX Wallet that highlights its features, benefits and the user's experience navigating the wallet Submit the video link via the same landing page Post the video on X and tag @okxweb3

A total of 40 participants will be randomly selected to share a prize pool of 4,000 USDT. The USDT rewards will be deposited into the OKX Wallet of each winner by October 17.



To learn more about OKX Wallet's 'Content Competition,' click here.

OKX Wallet is the world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chainexchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains. Web3 DeFi : A powerfulplatform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

