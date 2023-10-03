KITTYCAD ANNOUNCES UPDATED API WITH HIGHLY ANTICIPATED GEOMETRY ENGINE CAPABILITIES

Geometry Engine is the First Step to Modernizing Hardware Design Tools

Announces $5M Series Seed Financing Led by Venrex Partners

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KittyCAD, the world's only company to develop advanced tools for hardware design, announced today the release of first-ever geometry engine capabilities on their API. The KittyCAD API builds a bridge between hardware design, modern software, and machine learning, allowing others to build on top of these capabilities and develop solutions for their own visions.

(PRNewswire)

Launched in July 2022, KittyCAD's API enables customers to develop fully integrated suites of hardware design products. In addition to KittyCAD's API, the company develops open-source applications on top of its own API, which are used by customers as starting points for their own application development. Three of these open-source applications are being built in public by KittyCAD alongside the release of the API's geometry engine capability: the KittyCAD Scripting Language (KCL), used to programmatically generate hardware designs, the KittyCAD Modeling App (KCMA), a first of its kind GUI for simultaneously interacting with hardware designs through both code and visually in a single environment, and the KittyCAD diff viewer for visualizing differences in CAD files.

"KittyCAD allows modern software development to integrate with hardware design. Our API allows our customer's software to talk to hardware designs, letting anyone develop hardware design tools on top of us that have never-before-seen capabilities," says Jordan Noone, KittyCAD's co-founder and Executive Chairman, who also led Relativity Space's technical development as CTO and co-founder for five years.

"We've seen the power of our own API by developing our own open source applications on top of it, and have surprised ourselves even with how quickly we can develop applications that could not exist before our API," says Jessie Frazelle, KittyCAD's co-founder and CEO, who was previously Chief Product Officer at Oxide Computer Company and long-time infrastructure engineer.

Earlier this year, KittyCAD closed a $5M Series Seed financing led by Venrex Partners, a UK-based Venture Capital firm. The round also included participation from USC's Viterbi School of Engineering, Gaingels, Kelvin Beachum, Matt Terrell, Undeterred Capital, Liquid 2, Tom Preston-Werner's Family Office, Madrona Venture Group, Bernie Lagrange, and Nat Friedman. The financing series will allow KittyCAD access to funds to continue hiring engineering talent to develop advanced hardware design tools and infrastructure.

ABOUT KITTYCAD

KittyCAD develops advanced hardware design tools and infrastructure. KittyCAD was incubated within Embedded Ventures with additional investors including Venrex Partners, USC's Viterbi School of Engineering, Gaingels, Kelvin Beachum, Matt Terrell, Undeterred Capital, Liquid 2, Tom Preston-Werner's Family Office, Madrona Venture Group, Bernie Lagrange, and Nat Friedman. KittyCAD is led by co-founders Jordan Noone, Jenna Bryant and Jessie Frazelle.

For more information:

KittyCAD, press@kittycad.io

Erin Haworth, High10 Media for KittyCAD, erin@high10media.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KittyCAD