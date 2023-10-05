Internal Auditor Magazine Names 2023 Emerging Leaders

Award recognizes young professionals for their outstanding contributions to the internal audit profession and their communities.

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internal Auditor magazine, the flagship publication of The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA), has announced its "2023 Emerging Leaders" list — featuring an eclectic group of 15 visionaries poised to redefine the future of internal auditing during a period of unprecedented change.

Institute of Internal Auditors Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Institute of Internal Auditors) (PRNewswire)

This year's Emerging Leaders are not only navigating change but embracing it. By tapping into the significant potential of artificial intelligence, expansive language models, data analytics, and more, these leaders are helping their organizations and their colleagues seize new opportunities. This year's Leaders share a common desire to continue learning, growing, and excelling in their respective fields, which promises a bright future for the internal audit profession.

The 2023 Emerging Leaders are:

Hasan Aliyev – Agrotrade Supply Group

Aimee Bhakthavachalam – Protiviti

Joshua Castille – Weaver

Natasha Fernandez – Uber Technologies Inc.

Jason Gilley – Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

Areeba Hassan – Scotiabank

Alex Heisler – Gate City Bank

Ying Ho Lee – Bank of America

Brooke Lobdell – Nutrien

Brent Logan – Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC

Jada Pierre – TIAA

Shanna Saravia – Warner Bros. Discovery

Andrew Sizemore – Clark Schaefer Consulting

Alina Shynkar – ADM

Monica Vulich – Yum! Brands

In addition to positioning themselves as key contributors for their organizations, these young professionals also have shown a solid commitment to their communities, offering a helping hand where needed, assisting those less fortunate, and mentoring junior colleagues to help accelerate their development.

"This year's Emerging Leaders are moving the profession forward," says Anne Millage, editor-in-chief of Internal Auditor magazine. "Be it their work with AI, data analytics, and other technologies, or their focus on mentoring the next generation of internal auditors, they already are having a significant impact on the profession. They are a passionate group, which is reflected both in their jobs and their personal lives."

This year's panel of judges comprised global leaders in the internal audit profession, including members of The IIA's Global Board of Directors and Guidance Council and North American Board of Directors and Content Advisory Council. The judges considered each candidate in the areas of business acumen/leadership, innovative thinking, service to the profession, and community service.

For more information on each of this year's honorees, including bios, pictures, and a video, visit the "2023 Emerging Leaders" article in Internal Auditor Magazine.

About Internal Auditor

Internal Auditor magazine is the world's leading publication covering the internal audit profession. The award-winning magazine shares timely, indispensable information for professionals who want to keep pace with the diverse, dynamic field of internal auditing. For more information, visit InternalAuditor.org.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 235,000 global members and has awarded more than 190,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors