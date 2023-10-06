QUINN EMANUEL AGAIN NAMED 'MOST FEARED' FIRM IN THE WORLD

In back-to-back years and for the fourth time in five years, Quinn Emanuel has been named the number one most feared law firm for litigation by BTI Consulting Group.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Emanuel, once again has been named the number one 'most feared' law firm in BTI Consulting Group's annual "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" guide. This is the fourth time in the last five years that Quinn Emanuel has earned this coveted spot atop BTI Consulting Group's 'Fearsome Foursome' and the tenth year in which Quinn Emanuel has been named to the foursome list.

In back-to-back years and for the fourth time in five years, Quinn Emanuel has been named the number one most feared law firm for litigation by BTI Consulting Group. (PRNewswire)

Quinn Emanuel once again named the 'most feared' law firm by BTI Consulting Group

"This is the fourth time Quinn Emanuel has been selected as the "Most Feared" law firm in the world and we are extremely proud of this distinction. In our line of work, fear is a virtue and translates to respect. Clients want lawyers who will find a way to win and that is what Quinn Emanuel lawyers do." – Michael Carlinsky

BTI gathered a list of the country's most feared law firms based on more than 280 in-depth interviews with legal decision-makers conducted between March 2023 and September 2023. In this year's report, leading legal decision-makers pointed to 62 firms as opponents they are afraid to encounter, with Quinn Emanuel leading the pack.

Quinn Emanuel is a 1000+ lawyer business litigation firm—the largest in the world devoted solely to business litigation and arbitration with 31 global office locations. Surveys of major companies around the world have named it the "most feared" law firm in the world three times. Firm lawyers have tried over 2,500 cases, winning 86% of them. When representing defendants, Quinn Emanuel's trial experience gets better settlements or defense verdicts. When representing plaintiffs, Quinn Emanuel lawyers have won nearly $80 billion in judgments and settlements. Quinn Emanuel has also obtained seven nine-figure jury verdicts, four 10-figure jury verdicts, 51 nine-figure settlements, and 20 10-figure settlements.

Quinn Emanuel has been named the No. 1 "most feared" law firm by The BTI Consulting Group three times in its annual "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" guide, in which in-house counsel named 46 firms they "want to steer clear of" when it comes to litigation. The American Lawyer named Quinn Emanuel the top IP litigation firm in the U.S. and the firm as one of the top six commercial litigation firms in the country. The UK legal periodical, The Lawyer named us "International Firm of the Year." Law360 has most recently selected us as having Banking, Class Action, International Arbitration, and Trials "Practice Groups of the Year." Managing IP twice recognized us as having the "Best ITC Litigation Practice" and honored us with the "Patent Contentious West" award. Legal Business has named us "US Law Firm of the Year" three times, and our German offices have twice been named both "IP Litigation Firm of the Year" and "Patent Litigation Firm of the Year" by JUVE, Germany's most prestigious legal publication. Global Investigations Review, a leading legal periodical covering global white-collar investigations, named us the "Most Impressive Investigations Practice of the Year." Global Arbitration Review named us the 3rd best arbitration practice in the world. Global Competition Review named our antitrust and competition practice among the "25 Global Elite," and number three in their list of the world's top 10 competition litigation practices.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP