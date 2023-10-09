GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the current global uncertainties and market unpredictability, a new humanized AI has made a decisive move: it has halted new equity investments and is methodically scaling back its existing holdings.

"Only an AI that thinks like humans can react intelligently to real time market events." Grant Renier , Intuality Inc.

"Only an AI, and only one that thinks like humans, can effectively react to all these real time events and understand them in their proper context.", says Grant Renier, of Intuality Inc. "It's not all action: like humans, sometimes it pays for AI to sleep on decisions."

Drawing parallels with the careful strategy an experienced investor might adopt during tumultuous times, this AI's behavior provides key insights and actionable advice for the broader investment community:

The surge in bond market rates



The widening scope of auto industry strikes



The growing instability in China's economic and political arenas



The evident deadlock in Congressional decisions



The escalating tensions in the Ukraine / Russia conflict

Investing - Making calculated moves into high-potential stocks



Hedging - Adopting protective measures against potential market downturns



Sleeping - Taking a step back and adopting a wait-and-watch approach during heightened risk scenarios

Maintain a Pulse on this AI Companion's Change in Strategy: When will this AI change its current strategy? Regularly monitor this AI's advice by accessing IntualityAI Predictions It can be a leading barometer for potential strategy shifts in investor decision-making.

In this era marked by market volatility and complex geopolitical dynamics, the investment community is strongly advised to adopt a vigilant and informed approach. Leveraging insights from advanced, humanized AI can offer the strategic edge in quickly responding to these challenging events and times.

Contact: Michael Hentschel, CFO, Intuality Inc.

Michael Hentschel 336-601-3500

Email: techvest@att.net

Website: IntualityAI

