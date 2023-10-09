HDT Set to Unveil WOLF-X at AUSA Annual Meeting

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Team HDT, announced today that they will unveil their groundbreaking RCV solution, the WOLF-X, to Army leaders and defense industry professionals at the Association of the United States Army's (AUSA) Annual Meeting 2023 in Washington, DC, Oct. 9-11.

WOLF-X Remote Combat Vehicle from Team HDT (primed by McQ) (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to be a part of AUSA, where we have the privilege of showcasing the WOLF-X – an impressive piece of battlefield technology for our warfighters," said Kevin McSweeney, HDT Global CEO. "This opportunity underscores our commitment to innovation and collaboration, and we eagerly anticipate the discussions and partnerships that will shape the future of defense capabilities."

The WOLF-X is an 8x8 wheeled Robotic Combat Vehicle with superior transportability and mobility that's rugged, reliable, and easy to operate and maintain. Purpose-built for the US Army RCV program, the WOLF-X exceeds all requirements and is engineered to accommodate future growth requirements. Compact and stealthy, the WOLF-X fits inside a CH-47D in its base configuration yet delivers more than enough power to carry an MK44 30mm chain gun and enhanced armor in its advanced configuration. The WOLF-X delivers powerful cutting-edge technology solutions for today's multi-domain battlefield. With superior performance characteristics optimized for the RCV performance specifications, the WOLF-X is a force-multiplying capability for our nation's Warfighters.

"The HDT WOLF-X has an advanced design that is engineered for future growth," added Tom Van Doren, HDT Global CTO. "Leveraging our expertise in robotic vehicle design and manufacturing, the WOLF-X expands on the mature technology of the HDT robotic Hunter WOLF, delivering the right material solution to carry out critical missions on the complex modern battlefield."

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is a leading manufacturer and integrator of state-of-the-art, uncrewed, platform, and expeditionary solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets. We design and produce robotic systems, specialty transport vehicles, shelters, power generation equipment, environmental control systems, air filtration devices and other engineered technologies that are currently used by U.S. and allied military worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HDT GLOBAL