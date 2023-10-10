Breaking Boundaries: CypressConf 2023 Unites Global Testing Community Online

Industry Experts from Hilton, Disney, BILL, Workday and Others Come Together with Wider Developer Community as Cypress Sets New Milestone with First Virtual Event

Cypress Shares New Product Features and Developments

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress, the leader in software test automation and application quality, today announces its inaugural conference, CypressConf 2023. The conference marks a significant milestone for Cypress as it brings together the global testing community for a one-day immersive experience that will shape the future of test automation.

CypressConf 2023 will be held in a fully online format, providing access to software testers, developers, and quality assurance professionals, as well as product and engineering leaders from across the globe. CypressConf 2023 has witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 4,500 registered attendees and counting, hailing from 25 different countries and over 1,900 organizations.

The impressive level of interest reaffirms Cypress's position as an industry leader and its strong ties to the testing community. This event is a testament to the substantial influence Cypress has wielded in shaping modern software testing and improving application quality and is a community-driven endeavor, created to provide free learning opportunities for both newcomers and seasoned testers alike.

Key highlights of CypressConf 2023:

Cutting-edge Content: The conference will showcase a diverse range of speakers, comprising industry veterans, thought leaders, and Cypress experts from renowned organizations such as Hilton, Disney, BILL, and Workday. Attendees can expect insightful sessions and panel discussions on the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in testing.

Community Engagement: Cypress has always thrived on its vibrant and supportive community. CypressConf 2023 will provide ample opportunities for attendees to network, share experiences, and collaborate with like-minded professionals.

Product Announcements: Cypress will unveil exciting new developments and enhancements to its product during the conference, providing a glimpse into the future with creator and founder, Brian Mann .

Interactive Experience: The virtual format of the conference offers a dynamic and interactive experience, allowing attendees to engage in real-time Q&A sessions, chat with speakers, and explore virtual exhibitor booths.

Chris Lauer, VP of Sales and Success at Cypress, expressed his excitement about the upcoming conference, saying, "CypressConf 2023 stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering strength of our community and our unyielding dedication to propelling the field of test automation forward. We're immensely excited to offer a global stage for the exchange of knowledge and the fostering of collaboration, and are thrilled to bring together an unparalleled lineup for this inaugural event."

"As a speaker at CypressConf, I am excited to be a part of this groundbreaking conference that brings together the brightest minds in the testing community. In these transformative times, where testing plays a pivotal role in delivering high-quality software, this conference serves as a beacon of learning and networking for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Together, we are shaping the future of testing, and CypressConf is at the forefront of this exciting journey," added David Ingraham, Senior Development Engineer in Test at Disney.

CypressConf 2023, organized by and for the community, is scheduled for October 17th, and the company warmly welcomes new attendees to join. Registration remains open for this free-to-attend event. To gather more details and secure your spot, please visit the event page.

About Cypress

Cypress is the market leader in automated web application testing. Its easy-to-use platform gives developers the power to write, run, and debug tests with unmatched ease, accuracy, and speed. Cypress is trusted by engineering teams and companies of all sizes worldwide to help them deliver higher quality applications faster. Backed by a passionate community and top-tier venture capital firms, Cypress serves hundreds of thousands of users across 3,700 customers in 77 countries and 70 industries.

Media Contact:

Farah Shalwani

farah@cypress.io

View original content:

SOURCE Cypress.io