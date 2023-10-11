Dermatology Association of Radiation Therapy (DART) Launches to Serve Healthcare Professionals & Promote Interests of Patients with Skin Cancer

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national not-for-profit organization, Dermatology Association of Radiation Therapy, or DART, has been launched to provide a forum for medical practitioners and others in the field of skin cancer to heighten awareness of developments in radiation therapy in the dermatological setting, represent the interests of healthcare professionals who provide such treatment, and serve the best interests of patients with skin cancer.

DART members will include physicians; radiation therapists and physicists; academicians, including scientists, educators and researchers focused on radiation therapy; and medical residents and students actively pursuing careers in dermatology and radiation therapy.

The DART board of directors includes Jacob Scott, M.D., D.Phil., President and Chairman; Daniel Ladd, D.O., Treasurer; Candace Osborne, B.S.R.T.(T)(ARRT), Secretary; Lio Yu, M.D.; and Kenneth Melani, M.D.

Dr. Scott, a radiation oncologist and principal investigator at Cleveland Clinic, said, "With the fast-growing adoption of newer radiation-based therapies for nonmelanoma skin cancer, it is important for healthcare professionals to have an organization focused on related matters. DART will provide that vital service, sponsoring meetings, educational programs and research; disseminating critical information and advocating for related matters before governmental bodies; advancing guidelines, protocols and other clinical best practices in skin cancer treatment; and promoting the practice of radiation therapy for skin cancer and other skin conditions for the benefit of patients and interested medical professionals."

DART is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Membership information and additional details can be found at dermassociationrt.org.

