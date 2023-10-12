Rheinmetall Defence Australia announces selection of OnTime Network's Advanced Mission Management System and Ethernet Switch for the LAND 400 Phase 2 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle program for the Commonwealth of Australia.

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTime Networks, a global leader for rugged, time synchronized Ethernet solutions for the Aerospace and Defense Industry, announced today that their Ethernet Managed Switches have been selected by Rheinmetall Defence Australia (RDA) for the LAND 400 Phase 2 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle program. The OnTime Networks Advanced Mission Management System uses a Modular Open System Architecture (MOSA) and will be configured as Video Processing Units for this application. Between 2023 and 2026, OnTime Networks will deliver the VPU and Ethernet Switches for the 8x8 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV) for the Australian Army.

OnTime Networks Cloudberry MIL CM-6200COMe ADVANCED MISSION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (AMMS), a highly scalable product family, based on a modular open system architecture that utilizes multiple COMe Type 6 and MXM boards with a specialized carrier board assembly. The design ensures fast time-to-market for many customer applications and combines high performance CPU and GPGPU processing capabilities, HD full motion video capture and encode, complete sensor integration and data fusion in a SWaP optimized (PRNewswire)

Øyvind Holmeide, OnTime Networks' CEO stated, "The selection by Rheinmetall is a significant milestone for OnTime Networks. Our platform is configured as a ruggedized Video Processing Unit designed to operate reliably in the harsh climatically and noisy electrical demanding environments of military applications. Furthermore, the Scope of Supply will provide an advanced GVA compliant architecture to Rheinmetall's Boxer platform allowing enhanced situational awareness and network-centric operations for demanding applications in Command, Control, Communications Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR). He continued, "Achieving highly accurate connectivity onboard can dramatically enhance vehicle communication, networking, and sensor integration for mission capability and critical decision-making."

About Australian Industrial Capability ("AIC")

OnTime Networks is playing a vital role in the initiative of the Australian government to generate industrial capability in Australia by collaborations focusing on technology transfer allowing production of critical components for RDA. OnTime Networks is also committed to strengthening business relationships with Australian suppliers beyond the LAND 400 Phase 2 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle program by integrating Australian suppliers into OnTime Network's global supply chain.

About OnTime Networks

OnTime Networks is a technology leader for rugged, time synchronized, fully managed, modular Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers, specifically designed to operate reliably in the harsh and climatically demanding environments of the Aerospace, Defense and Space industry. Recognized for innovation and excellence, OnTime focuses on precise time over Ethernet according to IEEE 1588 (PTP) as core technology. For more information, please visit www.ontimenet.com.

